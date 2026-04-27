TS EAMCET 2026 admit card to be out today, check guidelines and more

Today, April 27, the TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket for the Engineering stream will be made available by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). The official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in, is where candidates who have enrolled for the engineering entrance test can download their admit cards.

Admit cards for pharmacy courses were previously published on April 23, 2026, and this release comes after that. The dates of the exams are set for Agriculture and Pharmacy are May 4 and 5, and Engineering, May 9 to 11, 2026. Candidates may still register until May 2, 2026, although there will be a late fees.

How to download the TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026?

· Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

· Press on the 'TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket' link.

· Fill in your login credentials and submit.

· Your admit card will display on the screen.

· Download and save it for later reference.

Details mentioned on the TS EAMCET Admit Card 2026

· Candidate Name

· Father's Name

· Date of Birth

· Gender

· Photograph and Signature

· Registration Number

· Exam Dates

· Exam Day

· Exam Centre.

More about the TS EAMCET Admit Card 2026

The official website will have a direct download link for the TS EAMCET 2026 Engineering Hall Ticket. To access their admit card, candidates are urged to utilise their Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth.

Every student is required to provide a copy of their hall ticket at the exam centre, as entry will be refused without it. Additionally, students should thoroughly check every printed detail. If there is any discrepancy, get in touch with the authorities right away.

What is TS EAMCET?

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET), formerly known as TS EAMCET, is a state-level entrance test that is required for admission to many undergraduate professional courses in Telangana. Every year, JNTUH administers the exams on behalf of the TGCHE.