NBEMS GPAT Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in: How to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the GPAT 2026 results. The computer-based test was conducted across centres nationwide on March 7, 2026.

As per the guidelines set by the Pharmacy Council of India, GPAT scores play a crucial role in determining eligibility for MPharm admissions, scholarships, and PhD programmes in pharmacy institutions across India. Along with the results, NBEMS has also shared details on qualifying criteria, merit rankings, and answer key updates.

NBEMS GPAT Result 2026: How to check results?

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Press on the NBEMS GPAT Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will display where candidates will have the result link.

4. Press on that link and fill in the login details.

5. Click on submit, and your result will be showcased.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

NBEMS GPAT exam pattern 2026

ALSO READ: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: When and how to download result once out? The exam was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) comprising multiple-choice questions. It included 125 questions carrying a total of 500 marks. Each question had four response options, and candidates were required to select the most appropriate answer. The duration of the exam was three hours (180 minutes).

Inside the NBEMS GPAT exams 2026

After reviewing all challenges and objections raised by candidates to the provisional answer keys and recorded responses—released by NBEMS on March 13, 2026—the final answer keys were prepared with inputs from subject matter experts.

Candidates who appeared for GPAT 2026 will be able to access the post-challenge question paper and final answer keys through their application login on the NBEMS website on or after April 15, 2026.

ALSO READ: Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: When will PSEB release marksheet? The scorecards will be available for download on the NBEMS website for six months from the date of upload. Candidates are advised to download their scorecards within this period.

What’s next after the GPAT 2026 exam results?

GPAT scores will be used by institutions and authorities to create merit lists and establish admission cut-offs. Those that fulfil the requirements can proceed with:

· MPharm admissions

· Scholarship applications