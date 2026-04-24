MP Board second exam 2026 registration deadline extended; key details here

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, has extended the deadline for applying to the Class 10 and Class 12 Second Chance Exams. Students can now apply online through the official portal until April 26, 2026. According to the state chief minister, the administration aims to help students and give them greater opportunities for success.

The Class 10 and Class 12 exams are scheduled for May 7–May 19 and May 7–May 25, respectively, in 2026. Every exam will be administered during a single morning shift that runs from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

How to apply for the MP Board second exam 2026?

· Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

· Click on the second chance exam registration link.

· Register with basic details and log in.

· Fill the form, upload documents if needed, and make the payment of the fee

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 second board exams 2026 from May 15, check timetable here · Submit and keep a printout.

MP Board second exam 2026 registration fees

In order to register, students must pay the required fee and complete the application form by providing their roll number and choosing the topics they wish to appear for. In accordance with the National Education Policy 2020, the board has implemented second chance exams, which serve as an alternative for supplemental exams.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Results Are Expected, How to Check The board also presented the fee schedule for the 2025–2026 session. One subject will cost Rs 500, two subjects will cost Rs 1000, three or four subjects will cost Rs 1500, and more than four subjects will cost Rs 2000.

About the MP Board second exam 2026

Two types of students can take the improvement exam. Those who did not pass the main board exams in one or more topics are required to appear for those papers. Students who have already passed may also apply for specific subjects if they wish to raise their grades.

Students can only apply for the second exam if they registered for the main exam. The board clarified that failed subjects will be marked appropriately and that no "supplementary" status will be announced.