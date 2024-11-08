TS TET 2024: Registration started at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, check details

Business Standard
The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the notification for the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for the January session at schooledu.telangana.gov.in

The Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) announcement for the January session is available at schooledu.telangana.gov.in, according to the Telangana Department of School Education. The TG TET registration has been started on the website. After registering on the portal, interested candidates can apply via the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.
The official announcement states that the dates for the TS TET 2024 (II) exam are January 1–20. Applications for TG TET 2024 must be submitted by November 20. This year, the test will be computer-based.  

TS TET 2024: Important dates

November 20: TS TET registration concludes
December 26: TS TET admit cards
 
January 1: TS TET exam commencement
January 20: TS TET exam concludes

February 5: TS TET result
Paper timing: 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. 

TS TET 2024: Steps to apply 

Step 1 – Visit the official website of TS TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in
Step 2 – On the homepage, press on the TS TET 2024 registration link
Step 3 – Fill in the required credentials to sign up
Step 3: To register, enter the registration details and press on submit
Step 4: Now, log through the registered details and enter personal details and educational qualifications
Step 5: Upload the needed documents and certificates.
Step 6: Make payment and apply.
Step 7. Save a copy for future use.

TS TET 2024: Application fee

Candidates who filed for the TG TET May/June 2024 exam but were not selected, as well as those who were selected but wish to raise their scores, are exempt from paying the exam cost, according to the school education department. The application cost for the remaining candidates is Rs 1,000 for both papers and Rs 750 for one.

TS TET 2024: Eligibility criteria

Candidates studying the last year of these courses with the required percentage of marks, as well as those with DElEd, DEd, BEd, Language Pandit, or equivalent degrees are eligible to apply for TG TET 2024.
They can apply for Class 1–8 teacher positions at the state government, Mandal Parishad, Zila Parishad, and private aided and private unaided schools in Telangana with the TS TET pass certificate.

TS TET 2024: Exam pattern 

There will be two papers for TG TET. Candidates who wish to teach classes 1 through 5 should take Paper 1, and those who want to teach classes 6 through 8 should take Paper 2.
To pass the exam, students in the general category must receive at least 60% marks. The minimal score for applicants in the BC category is 50%, while the pass score for candidates in the SC, ST, and disabled categories is 40%. The validity of a TG TET pass certificate is for lifetime. In the recruitment process, 20 percent weightage is provided to the TET score.
 

