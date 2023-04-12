TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 released: Here's how to check and download

According to the official updates, authorities will begin the TS TOSS exam 2023 on April 25, and the exams will conclude on May 3, 2023, for SSC students and on May 4, 2023, for intermediate students.

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has issued admit cards for the SSC and intermediate public exams. All interested candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website, i.e., telanganaopenschool.org.