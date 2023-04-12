close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 released: Here's how to check and download

TS TOSS released admit card 2023 for all the SSC and intermediate students, students can download the admit card from the official website

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance

TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 released

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has issued admit cards for the SSC and intermediate public exams. All interested candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website, i.e., telanganaopenschool.org.
According to the official updates, authorities will begin the TS TOSS exam 2023 on April 25, and the exams will conclude on May 3, 2023, for SSC students and on May 4, 2023, for intermediate students.

The exams will be held in two sessions, morning and evening. The morning session is scheduled between 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Evening session is scheduled between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to check and download your TS TOSS hall ticket 2023?

Here are the easy steps to check and download your TS TOSS hall ticket 2023:

  1. Visit the official website, i.e., telanganaopenschool.org.
  2. On the homepage, check for the TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 link and click on it.
  3. Thereafter, click on SSC or intermediate admit card link.
  4. Then fill you all the credentials correctly.
  5. The TOSS SSC or inter ticket 2023 will start displaying on your screen.
  6. You can check, download and take out the printout of your TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 for future reference.

Points to remember

  • All the students are advised to take out a hard copy of the admit card or one can collect it from the school.
  • All the students must carry their admit cards to the exam centre.
  • No students would be allowed to sit in the exam without an admit card.
  • The TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 includes your name, the name of your guardians, class, roll number, exam timing, date of exams, address of examination centre and other important instructions for the students.


Also Read

APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket released for class 10th, 12th- All you need to know

ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule

TS Inter Exams 2023 to begin today: check every detail with instructions

NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

Skill ministry launches digital version of employability skills curriculum

JKBOSE 8th result 2023: Get full details on official website in PDF format

UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10

UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here

Topics : Tamil Nadu | board exams | SSC exam

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Latest News

View More

UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website

UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website
2 min read

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10

Representative Image (ANI)
2 min read

UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here

UCEED 2023
2 min read

Application window for CUET-UG reopens, no change in the syllabus

Image
2 min read

Application window for CUET-UG to reopen for 3 days, no change in syllabus

CUET, students
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here

UCEED 2023
2 min read

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10

Representative Image (ANI)
2 min read

UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website

UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon