TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 released: Here's how to check and download

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has issued admit cards for the SSC and intermediate public exams. All interested candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website, i.e., telanganaopenschool.org.
According to the official updates, authorities will begin the TS TOSS exam 2023 on April 25, and the exams will conclude on May 3, 2023, for SSC students and on May 4, 2023, for intermediate students.
The exams will be held in two sessions, morning and evening. The morning session is scheduled between 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Evening session is scheduled between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
How to check and download your TS TOSS hall ticket 2023?
Here are the easy steps to check and download your TS TOSS hall ticket 2023:
- Visit the official website, i.e., telanganaopenschool.org.
- On the homepage, check for the TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 link and click on it.
- Thereafter, click on SSC or intermediate admit card link.
- Then fill you all the credentials correctly.
- The TOSS SSC or inter ticket 2023 will start displaying on your screen.
- You can check, download and take out the printout of your TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 for future reference.
Points to remember
- All the students are advised to take out a hard copy of the admit card or one can collect it from the school.
- All the students must carry their admit cards to the exam centre.
- No students would be allowed to sit in the exam without an admit card.
- The TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 includes your name, the name of your guardians, class, roll number, exam timing, date of exams, address of examination centre and other important instructions for the students.