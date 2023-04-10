UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website

The board results for the 10th and 12th grades will be released shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP). According to recent reports, the UPMSP is supposed to deliver the UP Board 10th, and 12th results 2023 by April 16, but, the authority confirmation for the same is expected.
Once delivered, students who showed up for the UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th exams can check their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Result 2023: Checking details
• Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in
• On the landing page click on the link that peruses UPMSP 10th Board Result 2023 or UPMSP 12th Board Result 2023
• Enter your login information, such as your roll number and the date of the bort into the newly opened tab.
• Click on Submit button and your UP Board Result 2023 will show up on the screen
Also Read
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website
ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website
UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th Result yet to be declared: full details here
Bihar BBOSE 2022 Class 10, 12 first exam June results out; check details
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10
UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here
Application window for CUET-UG reopens, no change in the syllabus
Application window for CUET-UG to reopen for 3 days, no change in syllabus
Kerala Samastha exam results announced: Here's how to check and download
• Download the UP Board Result and take a printout for future reference.
UP Board Result 2023: Passing marks
On February 16, the Uttar Pradesh board exams for both classes began. Class 10 exams were over on March 3, while Class 12 exams were over on March 4. To pass the UP board exams in 2023, one must have a score of at least 33 per cent. Those who fail the Uttar Pradesh Board exams in one or two subjects must take the compartment tests.
UP Board Result 2023: Overview
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was established in 1921 under the United Provinces Legislative Council Act. In 1923, the Board, whose headquarters are in Pragyaraj (Allahabad) held its first public examination. Public examinations for Intermediate (Class 12) and High School (Class 10) are overseen by the UPMSP Board. The UP Board directs education in the state from its 3 regional offices in Meerut(1973), Varanasi(1978) and Bareilly(1981).
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has the following activities:
• Providing aspiring schools with recognition
• Prescribing the curriculum, textbooks, and syllabus for the Intermediate and High School levels.
• Conducting public examinations for classes 10 and 12.
• Declaring test dates and hall tickets.
• Evaluating the answer papers and announcing the results.