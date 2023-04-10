UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website



Once delivered, students who showed up for the UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th exams can check their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in The board results for the 10th and 12th grades will be released shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP). According to recent reports, the UPMSP is supposed to deliver the UP Board 10th, and 12th results 2023 by April 16, but, the authority confirmation for the same is expected.

UP Board Result 2023: Checking details

• On the landing page click on the link that peruses UPMSP 10th Board Result 2023 or UPMSP 12th Board Result 2023 • Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in

• Click on Submit button and your UP Board Result 2023 will show up on the screen • Enter your login information, such as your roll number and the date of the bort into the newly opened tab.

Also Read Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th Result yet to be declared: full details here Bihar BBOSE 2022 Class 10, 12 first exam June results out; check details Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10 UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here Application window for CUET-UG reopens, no change in the syllabus Application window for CUET-UG to reopen for 3 days, no change in syllabus Kerala Samastha exam results announced: Here's how to check and download







UP Board Result 2023: Passing marks On February 16, the Uttar Pradesh board exams for both classes began. Class 10 exams were over on March 3, while Class 12 exams were over on March 4. To pass the UP board exams in 2023, one must have a score of at least 33 per cent. Those who fail the Uttar Pradesh Board exams in one or two subjects must take the compartment tests. • Download the UP Board Result and take a printout for future reference.

UP Board Result 2023: Overview



The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has the following activities: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was established in 1921 under the United Provinces Legislative Council Act. In 1923, the Board, whose headquarters are in Pragyaraj (Allahabad) held its first public examination. Public examinations for Intermediate (Class 12) and High School (Class 10) are overseen by the UPMSP Board. The UP Board directs education in the state from its 3 regional offices in Meerut(1973), Varanasi(1978) and Bareilly(1981).

• Prescribing the curriculum, textbooks, and syllabus for the Intermediate and High School levels. • Providing aspiring schools with recognition

• Declaring test dates and hall tickets. • Conducting public examinations for classes 10 and 12.

• Evaluating the answer papers and announcing the results.

