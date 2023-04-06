UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th Result yet to be declared: full details here

The Uttar Pradesh Board result date hasn't been announced yet. All the copies of classes 10th and 12th have already been checked, around 89,698 teachers were appointed to check high schools' 18.6 million copies, while 54,235 teachers were appointed to check intermediate 13.3 million copies. It is believed that soon the Board will be ready with the merit list and will declare the result via press conference. All interested students can check their 10th or 12th results through the official website, i.e., upmsp.edu.in.
It is scheduled to complete the copy-checking task on April 1, but the UP board checked all the copies on March 31, a day before it was scheduled. It is presumed that the UP board will declare the result within the next two weeks.
UP Board checked copies
UP Board 2023 latest update
The Uttar Pradesh board in its latest update announced that students who somehow missed their practical exams can contact their school or DIOS office to reappear for the exam on scheduled dates and locations. Only then, the UP board will start the result process.
How to check UP Board class 10th or 12th results?
Here's how to check UP board class 10th or 12th result:
Step 1: First, visit the official website of the UP board, i.e., upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the class 10th or 12th results link.
Step 3: Enter the required details to check the result.
Step 4: The result will open in front of your screen.
Step 5: You can download and take the printout of the result for future reference.