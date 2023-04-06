UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th Result yet to be declared: full details here

UP Board checked copies



It is scheduled to complete the copy-checking task on April 1, but the UP board checked all the copies on March 31, a day before it was scheduled. It is presumed that the UP board will declare the result within the next two weeks.

The Uttar Pradesh Board result date hasn't been announced yet. All the copies of classes 10th and 12th have already been checked, around 89,698 teachers were appointed to check high schools' 18.6 million copies, while 54,235 teachers were appointed to check intermediate 13.3 million copies. It is believed that soon the Board will be ready with the merit list and will declare the result via press conference. All interested students can check their 10th or 12th results through the official website, i.e., upmsp.edu.in.