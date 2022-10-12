JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 announced; check results at ignou.ac.in
Business Standard

JoSAA 2022 round 5 allotment result declared; check details here

The candidates who had appeared in the round 5 seat allotment can check and download result on the official website- josaa.nic.in

Topics
education | Indian education | IIT JEE JoSAA

BS Web Team 

Results, Exam results

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Wednesday released the round 5 seat allotment result. The candidates who had appeared in the round 5 seat allotment can check and download result on the official website- josaa.nic.in.

Candidates will be required to log in to the website using their application number and date of birth to access their portal and check the seat allotment order. They need to report online by October 14 and can withdraw seats on the same day.

Registration for JoSAA counselling began on September 12, following the release of the Architecture Aptitude Test, and candidates who passed the test were eligible for JoSAA counselling. The results of round 1 were announced on September 23, 2022, while the results of Round 2 were announced on September 28, 2022.

Here's how to check JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on round 5 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Use application number/ password

Step 4: JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.


Further, JoSAA counseling 2022 will be conducted for round 6 and for NIT+ System. As per the schedule, the round 6 will be the final round of counseling for admission to IITs. The seat allocation process for the sixth round will begin on October 16.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 21:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY