NEET PG Counselling 2022 final merit list result declared; check details

NEET PG Counselling 2022 final merit list can be accessed by the candidates by visiting the official website- mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the final merit list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 counselling on Wednesday. Candidates registered for the NEET PG counselling 2022 can download the round 2 final merit list from the official website-mcc.nic.in

The final merit list was released in a pdf format, and a provisional list for round 2 was released on October 18.

Candidates who have been allotted colleges will have to start reporting to their respective colleges from October 20 till October 26.

At every round, MCC submits a provisional result list, which is to be verified by the candidates, colleges, and institutions based on their preferences, merits, and eligibility. Candidates may object to using the available alternatives in case of any discrepancy.

The final allotment of the result was prepared after considering the candidates' representation regarding the provisional allotment result. The seat allocation process for round 2 was carried out from October 17 to October 18.

Here's a step-by-step guide for downloading NEET PG counselling 2022 result:

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “PG Medical counselling”

Click on the link that reads, "Final Result for Round 2 MD MD PG 2022"

The list will be downloaded and will appear on your screen

Take a printout of the same for future purpose

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 19:13 IST

