Business Standard
Home / India News / Railways gives Rs 56,993 cr subsidy on tickets every year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways gives Rs 56,993 cr subsidy on tickets every year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Replying to multiple questions in the Lok Sabha on restoring discounts given to various categories of train passengers, he said if the price of a ticket is Rs 100, then the railways charges just Rs 54

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Officials said Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has improved intercity connectivity by covering the 359-kilometre distance between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in 5 hours and 45 minutes. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total subsidy of Rs 56,993 crore is given every year by the Indian Railways to all categories of passengers, with a 46 per cent rebate on every ticket, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Replying to multiple questions in the Lok Sabha on restoring discounts given to various categories of train passengers, he said if the price of a ticket is Rs 100, then the railways charges just Rs 54 for it -- a discount of 46 per cent.

"A total of Rs 56,993 crore subsidy is given every year by the Indian Railways to all classes of passengers," Vaishnaw said during the Question Hour.

 

Replying to another question on rapid train service, he said the railways has already started such a service -- Namo Bharat Rapid Rail -- between Bhuj and Ahmedabad and the satisfaction level of passengers is extremely high due to its superior service.

Officials said Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has improved intercity connectivity by covering the 359-kilometre distance between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in 5 hours and 45 minutes, with stops at several stations along the way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Train, Indian Railway

Railways set to run 992 special trains to manage Kumbh Mela rush in 2025

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Indian Railways providing clean, hygienic bedrolls: NFR on Cong MP's remark

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Vaishnaw inspects bullet train track slab manufacturing factory in Gujarat

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

13 lakh litres of 'Rail Neer' supplied to train passengers daily: Govt

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

Railway collected Rs 12k cr from passenger services during festivals: Govt

Topics : Indian Railways Railway Ministry Railway Minister Indian Railway Lok Sabha Parliament winter session Vande bharat Vande Bharat train

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon