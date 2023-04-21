Bihar BEd Result 2023: Check B.Ed Entrance Exam Result, Login Link

There were 96698 female and 87535 male applicants, and separate examination centers were established for each gender. 144 examination centres for ladies and 156 for men were made. Darbhanga City was the location of a Shiksha Shastri examination center for 255 candidates. Of these, 194 candidates showed up in the tests. The direct link to downloading the result and the steps toward checking the marks that are given below.

The CET Two-Year B.Ed. program was recently announced by Nodal University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University and Shiksha Shastri Program test results. The B.Ed. Result can be downloaded by students who took the exam from the official website. In order to check the Bihar B.Ed Marks from the official website, they must log in first.