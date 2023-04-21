close

Bihar BEd Result 2023: Check B.Ed Entrance Exam Result, Login Link

On April 8, 2023 (Saturday), the Bihar B.Ed exam was held at 301 examination centres in Patna, Hajipur, Gaya, Arrah, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Purnia, Bhagalpur, and Madhepura in Bihar

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Bihar BEd Result 2023

Bihar BEd Result 2023. Representative Image (ANI)

Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
The CET Two-Year B.Ed. program was recently announced by Nodal University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University and Shiksha Shastri Program test results. The B.Ed. Result can be downloaded by students who took the exam from the official website. In order to check the Bihar B.Ed Marks from the official website, they must log in first.
There were 96698 female and 87535 male applicants, and separate examination centers were established for each gender. 144 examination centres for ladies and 156 for men were made. Darbhanga City was the location of a Shiksha Shastri examination center for 255 candidates. Of these, 194 candidates showed up in the tests. The direct link to downloading the result and the steps toward checking the marks that are given below.


Bihar BEd Result 2023: Steps to check

Candidates can access their results by following the steps outlined below and visiting the official website.
      
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED)-2023 at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Step 2: Select "Download Result."

Step 3: Go to 'Sign In'
Step 4: Type in your "Login ID" and "Password"
Step 5: Obtain the B.Ed. Marks.   

Bihar BEd Result 2023: Overview

    • Conducting Authority- Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga
    • Exam name- Combined Entrance Test for B.Ed 2023
    • Offered Course- B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri Programme
    • Mode of Result- Online
    • Official Website- http://biharcetbed-lnmu.in
    • Bihar LNMU B.Ed CET Exam Date 2023- April 08, 2023
    • Bihar BEd 2023 Answer Key Date- Released
    • Bihar B.Ed Result 2023 Date- April 20, 2023
    • Choice Filling and College Preference Online Registration- TBA. 

Topics : Bihar Indian education Education in India

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

