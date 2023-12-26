Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

XAT admit card 2024 to release tomorrow, here's how to check and download

The admit card for the XAT 2024 examination will be released by the Xavier School of Management tomorrow, December 27, 2023. The exam will take place on January 7, 2024

Students, college, education, universities, admissions

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is all set to release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 admit card on December 27. After the release of the admit card, students can download their XAT admit card through the official website, xatonline.in, with the help of login details, including registration number and date of birth.

The XAT exam will be administered via CBT (Computer Based Test). The XAT admission card is required for a candidate to appear in the national-level MBA test.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

XAT Exams 2024

The XAT 2024 is scheduled to begin on January 7, 2024. Earlier, the timing for the examination was 9.30 am to 12.40 pm, but now the timing has been changed from 2 pm to 5.30 pm with a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The exam will have five sections including decision-making, general knowledge, quantitative ability and data interpretation, verbal and logical reasoning, and analytical essay writing. There is a remarkable increase in the number of XAT 2024 registrations, as compared to the previous year.

How to download the XAT admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download XAT admit card 2024:
Step 1: The first step is to visit the XAT official website, i.e., xatonline.in.
Step 2: Click on the XAT admit card link available on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your login details on the ensuing people.
Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the admit card will show on the screen.
Step 5: You can also download the hardcopy for future reference.

Over 3.3 lakh applications have been received which is the highest in the history of the Common admission test, this number is 20 per cent higher as compared to last year.

What is the examination date of the XAT exam 2024?

The exam is scheduled to take place on January 7,  2024.

Also Read

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 to be released today on iimcat.ac.in; Read for more

XAT 2024 registration observes record hike in applicant numbers

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) to release XAT 2024 admit card on Dec 27

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Details about SSR & MR recruitment

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

KVS can't deny EWS admissions if certificate issued by another state: HC

Afghan schoolgirls finishing sixth grade in tears under Taliban rule

140 pvt universities set up in India in last 5 yrs; maximum in Gujarat: MoE

MU, Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer course on temple management

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Admit card released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details inside

Topics : Entrance Exams Admit Card Competitive exam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon