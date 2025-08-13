Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chehlum, Independence Day, Janmashtami bring long weekend for UP students

Chehlum, Independence Day, Janmashtami bring long weekend for UP students

School holidays: UP schools will be closed from August 14-17, 2025, for Chehlum, Independence Day, and Janmashtami. This will be followed by the weekly Sunday holiday

UP school holiday from Aug 14 to 17 on Independence Day & Janmashtami

School holiday from Aug 14 to 17 on Independence Day & Janmashtami.(Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Due to a number of important festivals and observances, schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed from August 14 to August 17, giving students in the state an extra weekend this August. To establish a four-day holiday break, important occasions like Janmashtami, Independence Day, and Chehlum fall in succession. 
 
Under the UP government's 2025 vacation calendar, the break will be available to the majority of public and private schools in the state. For a comprehensive list of August 2025 school holidays in Uttar Pradesh and for the weekend after, continue reading.

UP School Holiday Schedule: August 14–17, 2025

August 14 (Thursday)- Chehlum
 
August 15 (Friday)- Independence Day
August 16 (Saturday)- Janmashtami

August 17 (Sunday)- Weekly Off.   

August 2025 holidays in UP: About the occasions

1. Chehlum (Arbaeen) – August 14, 2025
 
All of Uttar Pradesh will mark Chehlum as a public holiday on August 14. It celebrates the 40th day after Ashura and is marked predominantly by the Muslim community to honour Imam Hussain’s martyrdom, with processions and prayers in districts like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Moradabad.
 
2. Independence Day – August 15, 2025
 
India celebrates Independence Day, a national holiday, to commemorate the 79th anniversary of its independence from British rule in 1947. Typically, schools host patriotic concerts, cultural events, and flag-hoisting rituals. This year, there will be a holiday after the festivities. 
 
3. Janmashtami – August 16, 2025
 
In Uttar Pradesh, Janmashtami, which falls on August 16, has been proclaimed a public holiday. Events like devotional singing, Raas Leela, and Dahi Handi are held at temples and schools to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. Schools will stay closed so that families and students can participate in the celebrations.

UP School Holiday List – August 2025

Teachers and students will have a four-day break because religious holidays fall on a national holiday and a weekend. In addition to this long vacation, UP will observe the following significant holidays in August 2025: 
 
August 25 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi. 
 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

