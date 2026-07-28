Will schools remain closed today, July 28? Check latest rain holiday update

Parents and students are awaiting updates on whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, July 28, as the monsoon continues to bring heavy rainfall to several parts of the country.

As a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal shifts inland, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in a number of states.

Will schools remain closed today, July 28?

As of now, no state has declared July 28 to be a school holiday. District Collectors, District Magistrates, or local administrations typically decide whether to close schools after evaluating road accessibility, flooding, and weather conditions.

ALSO READ: Rain sweeps parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD issues yellow alert for two days If the situation deteriorates in severely affected districts, authorities may announce a holiday or shift classes to online mode. Students and parents are advised to check official notifications from their district administration or school for the latest updates.

IMD weather update