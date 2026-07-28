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Home / Education / News / Will schools remain closed today, July 28? Check latest rain holiday update

Will schools remain closed today, July 28? Check latest rain holiday update

Due to heavy rainfall, students and parents are awaiting updates on a school holiday for today, July 28. Authorities are expected to make decisions based on their local weather conditions

Schools affected due to rainfall nationwide

Schools affected due to rainfall nationwide, Check latest rain holiday update

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

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Parents and students are awaiting updates on whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, July 28, as the monsoon continues to bring heavy rainfall to several parts of the country.
 
As a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal shifts inland, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in a number of states.

Will schools remain closed today, July 28?

As of now, no state has declared July 28 to be a school holiday. District Collectors, District Magistrates, or local administrations typically decide whether to close schools after evaluating road accessibility, flooding, and weather conditions.
 
 
If the situation deteriorates in severely affected districts, authorities may announce a holiday or shift classes to online mode. Students and parents are advised to check official notifications from their district administration or school for the latest updates.  

IMD weather update

The deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is predicted by the IMD to proceed inland after traversing the coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha, resulting in extensive rainfall throughout eastern and central India.  Parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Assam are also expected to continue to experience monsoon. Over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and East Madhya Pradesh, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted by the meteorological system.  
 

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Topics : school children safety of school children Indian Meteorological Department IMD on rains Indian monsoon

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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