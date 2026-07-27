ICAI declares 65th placement drive from August 3 for over 5,300 posts

More than 6,300 candidates have registered to take part in the 65th Campus Placement Program for newly certified chartered accountants, which was announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

ICAI reports that 6,399 of the 7,931 applicants who passed the CA Final exam in May 2026 signed up for the campus placement program.

ICAI 65th placement program interview details

PHASE – 1

· Delhi- August 3–7, 2026

· Mumbai and Pune- August 4–8, 2026

· Kolkata- August 5–10, 2026

· Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai- August 10–14, 2026

· Hyderabad, Jaipur- August 11–17, 2026.

PHASE 2

· Noida and Thane- September 21–22, 2026

· Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Indore, Visakhapatnam- September 23–24, 2026

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ICAI 65th placement program

Employers in a variety of industries, including finance, audit, taxation, consulting, banking, manufacturing, analytics, risk management and information technology, will be contacted by the placement drive, which is mainly for students who passed the CA final exams in May 2026.

In the first phase, 5,339 positions across 9 major placement centers have been announced by 78 organizations that have confirmed their participation.

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More about the ICAI 65th placement program

The program is modeled after the 64th Campus Placement Program, in which 183 organisations took part and 2,570 newly certified chartered accountants received employment offers. The average yearly package during the previous placement cycle was ₹13 lakh, while the highest package offered was ₹27.50 lakh.