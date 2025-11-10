Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / A defeat has a lot at stake: Odisha bypoll puts key parties to test

A defeat has a lot at stake: Odisha bypoll puts key parties to test

With top leaders campaigning, the contest carries weight ahead of 2027 panchayat polls

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting
premium

Ramani Ranjan Mohapatra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the past fortnight, Odisha’s Nuapada Assembly constituency, where a bypoll is scheduled on Tuesday, saw unprecedented campaigning. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik held roadshows while Union Minister Juel Oram, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, over half of the state Cabinet, and nearly the entire leadership of all major parties canvassed for their respective candidates.
 
This highlights what a crucial role the bypoll — the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, ending Patnaik’s 24-year rule — will play in shaping the state’s political equation
Topics : Odisha bypolls Odisha by-poll
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon