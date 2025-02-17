Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 12:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Women, welfare, rural schemes: Budget sets tone for West Bengal polls

Women, welfare, rural schemes: Budget sets tone for West Bengal polls

Political analysts believe things are just beginning to heat up ahead of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026

Mamata Banerjee
Premium

Murshidabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering during a government function, in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Ishita Ayan Dutt
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal Assembly elections are about a year away but the political storm is already gathering force. Last week, at a press conference after the West Bengal Budget, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, took the Centre head-on and said that the Union Budget was election-oriented. “When elections come, they make promises, but don’t deliver. We don’t do that. We allocate funds from our revenue.”
 
From the alleged failure of the Ujjwala scheme to the stampede at Maha Kumbh and central dues owed to West Bengal, Banerjee launched a full-blown attack on the Modi government, finally rounding it off with “the
Topics : West Bengal Politics

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon