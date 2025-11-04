Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar polls: Mallah belt becomes battleground as INDIA bloc, NDA woo EBCs

Launching its manifesto last month, the INDIA bloc announced VIP's Sahani, the 44-year-old who used to design film sets in Mumbai, and has proclaimed to be 'Son of Mallah', as its deputy CM candidate

The INDIA bloc has announced Sahani, the 44-year-old who used to design film sets in Mumbai and has proclaimed he is “Son of Mallah” (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan Patna
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday jumped in a turbid Begusarai pond, swam almost half its length, and joined his party’s youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Vikassheel Insaan Party’s (VIP’s) Mukesh Sahani to give a hand to fishermen to pull the fishing net out of water.
 
In other parts of Bihar, addressing public meetings in the past couple of days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have harped on the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) promise of providing an additional ₹4,500 “topup” from the Centre to farmers for aquaculture, ensuring that they receive ₹9,000 per annum
