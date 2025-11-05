Bihar's Left faces fractured base as BJP strengthens political hold

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls are a pivotal test for the ‘jhande par teen tara’ party, as ‘Bhakapa Maalay’ or ‘Maalay’, the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, has increasingly come to be known on the ground in the state.

The CPI(ML)L, or simply ‘ML’, is not merely under pressure to repeat the impressive strike rate — it won 12 of the 19 seats it contested — it notched up in the 2020 Assembly polls. It also carries the weight of the expectations of the Left movement in the country as it marks the centenary year of the founding