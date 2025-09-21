Monday, September 22, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / No stops to the sops: A look at promises and more ahead of Bihar polls

No stops to the sops: A look at promises and more ahead of Bihar polls

Homework done, both NDA and INDIA are racing to woo marginalised groups with Assembly polls fast approaching. Harsh Kumar and Archis Mohan take a look at the promises, and more

Nitish Kumar
premium

Nitish Kumar is not the only one counting on women-centric announcements. Former deputy CM Yadav has pledged that if elected, an RJD-led government will transfer ₹2,500 every month into women’s bank accounts. | File Image

Harsh KumarArchis Mohan New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Bihar waits for the Election Commission to announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly polls, rival political alliances in the state have drawn precise lessons from the 2020 verdict — the closest ever fought in the state — and minutely studied the 2022 Bihar caste survey findings.
 
This homework has led to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition mega-bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) reaching out to the smaller castes in the state, especially those belonging to the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) and the Scheduled Caste (SC) groups. While the former, composed of 112 castes,
Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Poll promises part-I
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon