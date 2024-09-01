J&K polls: 219 candidates for 24 seats; 91 running as independents

It’s a warm, sunny day and people are starting to gather at an urban, congested locality. Traditionally known for its educational offerings, the small place by the name Khudhamam, in the key Dooru Assembly constituency of southern Kashmir, has now a political address.



Women donning burqas, elderly men in multicultural skull-caps, and the youth in trendy outfits are trickling in to attend an election gathering at a local candidate’s residence, which, since the announcement of the much-awaited Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections on August 16, has hosted several such gatherings.



“Chaalis saal bekaar, chaar saal bemisaal