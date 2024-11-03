Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Tribal issues come to the fore as poll battle heats up in Jharkhand

Tribal issues come to the fore as poll battle heats up in Jharkhand

All but one CM have been members of ST communities. Still two-thirds of tribal-dominated districts have high levels of multidimensional poverty

Jharkhand elections tribal politics, ST
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Assembly polls draw closer in Jharkhand, constituencies reserved for scheduled tribes (STs) that comprise over one-third of the state’s total assembly seats hold the key for political parties.
  Of the total 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, 28 are reserved for STs. The importance of STs could be gauged from the fact that of the total 13 chief ministers, only one — Raghubar Das of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — has been a non-tribal. Interestingly, he was the only one to complete a full term from 2014-2019.   
The BJP is relying on the defection of prominent tribals from the
Topics : Jharkhand tribal Elections

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon