Ahead of elections, ethnic conflict takes a heavy toll on Manipur's economy

The retail inflation in Manipur remained one of the highest in the country at 10.96 per cent in February

Manipur violence
Premium

Photo: PTI

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ethnic conflict in Manipur has taken a heavy toll on its economy with goods and services tax (GST) collections in FY24 contracting 24 per cent to Rs 1,095 crore at a time the country’s overall GST mop-up rose in double digits.

The violence in Manipur bordering Myanmar first erupted on May 3 when the Kuki tribal group who inhabit the hills clashed with the non-tribal ethnic majority Meitei living on the plains over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. In September, the Manipur Police said 175 people have died with at least 5,172 cases of arson

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

