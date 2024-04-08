Ahead of elections, ethnic conflict takes a heavy toll on Manipur's economy

The ethnic conflict in Manipur has taken a heavy toll on its economy with goods and services tax (GST) collections in FY24 contracting 24 per cent to Rs 1,095 crore at a time the country’s overall GST mop-up rose in double digits.

The violence in Manipur bordering Myanmar first erupted on May 3 when the Kuki tribal group who inhabit the hills clashed with the non-tribal ethnic majority Meitei living on the plains over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. In September, the Manipur Police said 175 people have died with at least 5,172 cases of arson