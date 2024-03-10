Assessing BJP's 2019 Sankalpa Patra promises ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

As political parties prepare their manifestos for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is time to assess the implementation of the major promises made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto, called Sankalpa Patra (Charter of Commitments), ahead of the 2019 general elections:

Economic

Promise:

We aspire to make India the third-largest economy in the world by 2030. This implies that we commit to making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and $10 trillion economy by 2032.

Status check:

Covid-induced restrictions, particularly in 2020-21, delayed the timeline of making India a $5 trillion economy by almost