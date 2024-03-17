Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Political ad spends on Google already up 9x ahead of Lok Sabha polls

BJP emerges as largest advertiser so far in 2024

google ad, advertisement
Premium

Anoushka SawhneySachin P Mampatta New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Political parties spending on advertising through Google has surged in the past few months. The rolling three-month expenditure on advertisements (ads) specifically labelled as political ads has nearly reached Rs 100 crore so far in March. This amount is nearly nine times the expenditure in March 2023 at Rs 11 crore. These ads are specifically marked as political by verified advertisers and may not encompass the entire spectrum of voter outreach through digital means, but can be broadly indicative of the trend.

The data is current (as of March 17). Google updates its data continuously.
 
Google defines ‘election ads’ as those

Also Read

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

Google likely to go for major design change on Pixel 9 Pro: Details here

PM Modi to address 2nd public meeting in Karnataka on Mon ahead of LS polls

Delhi poll body sets up flying squads to check on voter intimidation

EC advances counting date of Arunachal, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

Polling in 7 phases in West Bengal proves EC is 'long arm of govt': Sibal

Plea seeks details of electoral bonds sold from Mar 1, 2018 to Apr 11, 2019

Topics : Google ads expenses of political parties Lok Sabha Uttar Pradesh Gujarat Odisha Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon