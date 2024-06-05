Lok Sabha polls 2024: Janata Dal (U), Telugu Desam Party winners full list

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File)
Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu
have emerged as the ‘kingmakers’ of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as their victories in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are set to play a key role in the formation of the Narendra Modi government.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, which failed to repeat its 2019’s massive victory of 303 seats, will likely have to trade favours with Nitish and Naidu to reach the 272 majority mark needed to form the government.
Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu earlier today and tendered his resignation, ahead of the ceremony on Saturday.
NDA, INDIA over all tally
Overall, the BJP-led coalition has 292 seats, while the Congress-led Opposition has 234 seats. With the humbling verdict for the BJP, NDA partners Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu’s Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party will step in with their 12 and 16 Lok Sabha seats respectively to help the coalition reach the magic figure.
“We are with the NDA, I will be attending the meeting in Delhi today,” Naidu said ahead of the NDA meeting in Delhi today.
JD(U), TDP seats in Lok Sabha election 2024
In Bihar, the JD(U) won 12 out of the 16 seats contested, presenting a better score card than the BJP, which also won the same number of seats but contested 17 in total.
The TDP in Andhra Pradesh won a total of 16 seats of the 17 seats that it contested. The BJP contested in six and won three seats. The NDA fold also had a third partner in the southern state: Jana Sena, which won both seats it contested.
Constituency-wise winners of JD(U) in Lok Sabha election 2024:
|
S.No
|
Parliament Constituency
|
Winning Candidate
|
Total Votes
|
Margin
|
1
|
Valmiki Nagar (1)
|
SUNIL KUMAR
|
523422
|
98675
|
2
|
Sheohar(4)
|
LOVELY ANAND
|
476612
|
29143
|
3
|
Sitamarhi(5)
|
DEVESH CHANDRA THAKUR
|
515719
|
51356
|
4
|
Jhanjharpur(7)
|
RAMPRIT MANDAL
|
533032
|
184169
|
5
|
Supaul(8)
|
DILESHWAR KAMAIT
|
595038
|
169803
|
6
|
Madhepura(13)
|
DINESH CHANDRA YADAV
|
640649
|
174534
|
7
|
Gopalganj(17)
|
DR. ALOK KUMAR SUMAN
|
511866
|
127180
|
8
|
Siwan(18)
|
VIJAYLAKSHMI DEVI
|
386508
|
92857
|
9
|
Bhagalpur(26)
|
AJAY KUMAR MANDAL
|
536031
|
104868
|
10
|
Banka(27)
|
GIRIDHARI YADAV
|
506678
|
103844
|
11
|
Munger(28)
|
RAJIV RANJAN SINGH
|
550146
|
80870
|
12
|
Nalanda(29)
|
KAUSHALENDRA KUMAR
|
559422
|
169114
Constituency-wise winners of TDP in Lok Sabha election 2024:
|
S.No
|
Parliament Constituency
|
Winning Candidate
|
Total Votes
|
Margin
|
1
|
Srikakulam(2)
|
KINJARAPU RAMMOHAN NAIDU
|
754328
|
327901
|
2
|
Vizianagaram(3)
|
APPALANAIDU KALISETTI
|
743113
|
249351
|
3
|
Visakhapatnam(4)
|
SRIBHARAT MATHUKUMILI
|
907467
|
504247
|
4
|
Amalapuram (SC)(7)
|
G M HARISH (BALAYOGI)
|
796981
|
342196
|
5
|
Eluru(10)
|
PUTTA MAHESH KUMAR
|
746351
|
181857
|
6
|
Vijayawada(12)
|
KESINENI SIVANATH (CHINNI)
|
794154
|
282085
|
7
|
Guntur(13)
|
DR CHANDRA SEKHAR PEMMASANI
|
864948
|
344695
|
8
|
Narsaraopet(14)
|
LAVU SRIKRISHNA DEVARAYALU
|
807996
|
159729
|
9
|
Bapatla (SC)(15)
|
KRISHNA PRASAD TENNETI
|
717493
|
208031
|
10
|
Ongole(16)
|
MAGUNTA SREENIVASULU REDDY
|
701894
|
50199
|
11
|
Nandyal(17)
|
DR BYREDDY SHABARI
|
701131
|
111975
|
12
|
Kurnoolu(18)
|
BASTIPATI NAGARAJU PANCHALINGALA
|
658914
|
111298
|
13
|
Ananthapur(19)
|
AMBICA G LAKSHMINARAYANA VALMIKI
|
768245
|
188555
|
14
|
Hindupur(20)
|
B K PARTHASARATHI
|
725534
|
132427
|
15
|
Nellore(22)
|
PRABHAKAR REDDY VEMIREDDY
|
766202
|
245902
|
16
|
Chittoor(SC)(25)
|
DAGGUMALLA PRASADA RAO
|
778071
|
220479
