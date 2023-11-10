Gwalior-Chambal battle: Loyalties, betrayals, and the cry for change

In the run-up to the impending elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Gwalior-Chambal region emerges as the epicentre of a formidable political contest, characterised by a clash of loyalties.

While the ‘Maharaja of Gwalior,’ Jyotiraditya Scindia, is mobilising his loyal supporters to unite under the banner of his current party — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — the spectre of his political history looms large.

Local leaders of his previous party — the Congress — are strategically highlighting what they describe as Scindia’s ‘betrayal for power’ to sway voters.