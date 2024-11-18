Maharashtra polls: Ladki Bahin throws a lifeline but inflation haunts women

Saraswati Jadhav stands near the fence of her modest home, a growing impatience clouding her tired expression as she waits for news of her husband.

A few days ago, he suffered a cardiac arrest, and since then, she has found herself perched on the edge of uncertainty, balancing between hope and fear.

A resident of Mohadi, a village deep in Nashik’s agricultural belt — home to India’s grape capital—Jadhav works as a daily wage labourer. She earns a meagre Rs 250-300 a day, a sum that just about covers food and the basics. The economic rhythm she relies on can