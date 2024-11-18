Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra polls: Ladki Bahin throws a lifeline but inflation haunts women

Maharashtra polls: Ladki Bahin throws a lifeline but inflation haunts women

How crucial is the Ladki Bahin Yojana for women in the state as rising costs and populist promises shape election decisions?

Maha women
Premium

Photo: Ajinkya Kawale

Ajinkya KawalePrachi Pisal Nashik/Jalna/Pune/Solapur
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Saraswati Jadhav stands near the fence of her modest home, a growing impatience clouding her tired expression as she waits for news of her husband. 
 
A few days ago, he suffered a cardiac arrest, and since then, she has found herself perched on the edge of uncertainty, balancing between hope and fear. 
A resident of Mohadi, a village deep in Nashik’s agricultural belt — home to India’s grape capital—Jadhav works as a daily wage labourer. She earns a meagre Rs 250-300 a day, a sum that just about covers food and the basics. The economic rhythm she relies on can
Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections scheme rural women

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon