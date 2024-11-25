As the Mahayuti alliance decisively routed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra’s Assembly elections, attention has shifted to the promises that propelled its victory. The coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has pledged significant financial support to women, farmers, youth, and senior citizens. These commitments, while politically potent, pose complex challenges for the state’s fiscal management.

Maharashtra’s fiscal health offers some leeway. The state’s fiscal deficit remains well within the 3 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) limit, while its revenue deficit is below 1