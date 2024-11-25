Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Mahayuti's mandate: Delivering on promises without derailing growth

Mahayuti's mandate: Delivering on promises without derailing growth

Focus now shifts to promises for women, farmers, and youth. They raise fiscal concerns despite Maharashtra's disciplined finances, writes Indivjal Dhasmana

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar
Premium

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar | (Photo: PTI)

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Mahayuti alliance decisively routed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra’s Assembly elections, attention has shifted to the promises that propelled its victory. The coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has pledged significant financial support to women, farmers, youth, and senior citizens.  These commitments, while politically potent, pose complex challenges for the state’s fiscal management.
  Maharashtra’s fiscal health offers some leeway. The state’s fiscal deficit remains well within the 3 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) limit, while its revenue deficit is below 1
Topics : Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly Elections ajit pawar Shiva Sena NCP Bharatiya Janata Party BJP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon