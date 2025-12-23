Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avatar 3 box office day 4: James Cameron's epic struggles to hold ground

Avatar: Fire and Ash earned ₹67.25 crore nett in India over its opening weekend, but strong competition from Dhurandhar has slowed its momentum at the domestic box office

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar 3 box office Collection Day 4

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avatar 3 box office: Avatar: Fire and Ash marks the third chapter in James Cameron’s long-running epic that began with Avatar in 2009 and followed the blockbuster success of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). While the film has dazzled audiences with its scale and visuals, Avatar 3 has drawn a divided response from viewers and critics alike — praised by some as a breathtaking visual spectacle, but labelled by others as the weakest instalment in the franchise so far.
 
While Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is still doing well at the Indian box office, Avatar: Fire and Ash seems to be losing ground. The science fiction epic, which debuted in India on December 19, had a great first weekend before losing steam on its first Monday. 
 

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 4, Monday, Avatar: Fire and Ash made Rs 8.5 crore. On the other hand, the movie made Rs 19 crore and Rs 22.5 crore on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively. The Sunday figures for Avatar 3 crossed Rs 25.75 crore in India.
 
These numbers are decent for a Hollywood release in India, but they fell short of blockbuster expectations usually associated with the Avatar franchise. The movie is performing below the domestic earnings of its predecessors, particularly Avatar: The Way of Water, which had a much stronger opening in India.

Dhurandhar's box office collection continues to be consistent, despite the typical Monday decline following a successful weekend. The Ranveer Singh film made about Rs 16 crore that same Monday, bringing its India net total to about Rs 571.75 crore. Trade analysts suggest that Dhurandhar’s sustained mass appeal and strong word-of-mouth have significantly limited screen space and footfalls for Fire and Ash in key Hindi-speaking markets, even as the Hollywood epic continues to post healthy global numbers.

Avatar 3 box office ‘occupancy’

Avatar: Fire and Ash had an overall English occupancy rate of 18.92% on Day 4. With a total occupancy of 19.43%, the Hindi 3D version performed marginally better in a few slots. Over 23% and 25%, respectively, were from the evening and night shows. 
 
The performance of the English 3D format was consistent. The occupancy rates for Telugu 3D and Tamil 3D shows were approximately 17.37% and 19.26%, respectively.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

The third entry in the beloved series is James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. 2009 saw the release of the first movie, and 2023 saw the release of its sequel. 
 
In the recent instalment of the movie, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet have returned to their roles. Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, which are slated for release in 2029 and 2031, respectively, are also in the lineup, according to Cameron.
 

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

