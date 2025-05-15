Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Superman trailer: Makers fix David Corenswet's blink scene after backlash

Superman trailer: Makers fix David Corenswet's blink scene after backlash

The Superman trailer has been released. The much-anticipated movie features David Corenswet as Superman and is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11, 2025

Superman

Superman trailer released

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DC Studios released the trailer of the much-anticipated movie, Superman, on May 14. The trailer hints that the film explores the humane side of Clark Kent with his heroic avatar as Superman. 
 
Fans are keen to see the James Gunn-directed superhero movie, Superman, featuring Clark Kent aka Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
 
The makers have removed the scene that received backlash in the movie's teaser, which was released earlier this year. The teaser shows people gathering around Superman and booing him. Then, someone from the crowd throws a can at him from behind, which causes him to blink and even his head to move a bit.
 
 
Fans quickly criticised the moment, questioning how the so-called “Man of Steel” could react so sensitively to a mere object thrown at him.
 
Thereafter, some even compared him with Henry Cavill and Brandon Routh's Superman, who showed that the Man of Steel didn't blink when bullets fired at his eyes and now how could a tin can affect him?

Also Read

Conversation between Premanand Ji Maharaj and the Virat and Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

Wes Anderson

Frames per second: Fun and games, from Satyajit Ray and Wes Anderson

Coolie

Coolie 100 Day teaser out: Fans excited to see Rajinikanth in negative role

Squid Game Season 3

Squid Game season 3 teaser released; check plot, cast, release date & more

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out: Release date of Aamir Khan film announced

 
Responding swiftly to the backlash, the filmmakers revised the scene. In the updated footage, Superman calmly walks through the angry crowd, unfazed, even as a can is thrown his way—a subtle but powerful reminder of his invulnerability and inner strength.

Superman release date

The Superman movie will be released in theatres across the world on July 11.

About Superman trailer

The trailer started with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) who finally got a chance to have an eye-to-eye interview with Superman (David Corenswet). Mentioning about the heavy attention Superman's actions receive, she says, “Recently, you have come under a lot of fire..." 
 
“My actions?” he replies. “I stopped a war!” 
 
The clip then shifts to Superman in the heart of a conflict zone, where it’s revealed he illegally crossed international borders to end a war—raising questions about ethics, power, and global responsibility. Is Superman a saviour or a vigilante?
 
Is it Superman's fault, or anyone for that matter, that would enter into the war with the intention of just doing good?
 
The chaos peaked when Superman fell on the ground at one point and he was being saved by other fellow citizens. The latest trailer also introduces Nicholas Hoult as the film’s antagonist, playing Lex Luthor.

Watch the trailer here

 

How did fans react?

Several fans expressed their thoughts on the latest Superman movie. 
 
One of the fans stated that, "Superman is just one of those eternally iconic mythological figures, and I think this is the film that will cement his legacy as a character who can stand the test of time. Gunn really gets Superman, and I think all the right cues are taken here."
 
"I liked the shot where a civilian helps Superman get up. The people are there for him when needed," another user reacted.
 
“WOW! James Gunn understood the assignment! July 11 can't get here soon enough,” a third fan wrote. 
 
“'Hey buddy eyes up here' made me smile from ear to ear," another fan commented.

More From This Section

Cannes 2025: Indian celebs to attend 78th International film festival

Cannes 2025: Urvashi walks red carpet; list of all Indian celebs attending

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning'

Mission Impossible: When to watch Tom Cruise film in India? Details here

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer out: Check release date, cast, & what to expect

Kannada actor, Rakesh Poojary passes away at 34

Who was Rakesh Poojary? TV actor and comedian, dies at 34 of heart attack

Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to Indian soldiers

Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to Indian soldiers, sparks online backlash

Topics : Entertainment Best movies Hollywood india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon