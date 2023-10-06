Gadar 2 movie released on the OTT, check when and where to watch

After doing a massive collection at the box office, Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 is set to roar on the OTT platforms. Gadar 2 has been a mega-blockbuster which revived the career of Sunny Deol, and performed stupendously at the box office, becoming a massive hit in no time.

A great news for all Sunny Deol fans, who are waiting for the OTT release of Gadar 2. The movie has finally been released on the OTT platform, Zee5, and users can now watch the movie by sitting in the most comfortable position at their home.

Gadar 2 OTT release date

The wait finally ends, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been released on Zee5 today. Fans were eagerly waiting for the Gadar 2 OTT release.

How to watch Gadar 2 on Zee5?

Gadar 2 is available for all the Zee5 subscribers. If you are not an existing subscriber of Zee5, you can buy Zee5's premium HD or Premium 4K plan to enjoy the Gadar 2.

Here's the Zee5 plans:

Premium HD

Plan Cost: Rs 899/-

Plan Duration: 12 months

Premium content: Yes

Unlimited Downloads: Yes

Before TV and Live TV: Yes

Ad-free: Yes (except TV Shows)

TV, Laptop: Yes

No. of screens: 2

Max video quality: FHD (1080p)

Max audio quality: Dolby 5.1

Premium 4K

Plan Cost: Rs 1499/-

Plan Duration: 12 months

Premium content: Yes

Unlimited Downloads: Yes

Before TV and Live TV: Yes

Ad-free: Yes (except TV Shows)

TV, Laptop: Yes

No. of screens: 4

Max video quality: UHD (2160p)

Max audio quality: Dolby Atmos

Gadar 2 Collection at Box Office

Sunny Deol's movie did a whopping collection at the box office and earned Rs 524 crore after 55 days. The movie has collected Rs 690 crore across the world.

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is a sequel to the Gadar movie which was released in 2001. Just like in the first part, Sunny Deol crosses the border and visits Pakistan in Gadar 2 as well, to protect his son, who was captured by the Pakistan army.

Along with Sunny Deol, the movie also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Aarya Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Luv Sinha. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 60 crore.