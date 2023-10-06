close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Gadar 2 movie released on the OTT, check when and where to watch

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 has finally been released on Zee5 today, October 6, 2023. The movie did a whopping collection at the box office and is ready to entertain OTT lovers

Gadar 2

Gadar 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After doing a massive collection at the box office, Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 is set to roar on the OTT platforms. Gadar 2 has been a mega-blockbuster which revived the career of Sunny Deol, and performed stupendously at the box office, becoming a massive hit in no time.

A great news for all Sunny Deol fans, who are waiting for the OTT release of Gadar 2. The movie has finally been released on the OTT platform, Zee5, and users can now watch the movie by sitting in the most comfortable position at their home.

Gadar 2 OTT release date

The wait finally ends, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been released on Zee5 today. Fans were eagerly waiting for the Gadar 2 OTT release.

How to watch Gadar 2 on Zee5?

Gadar 2 is available for all the Zee5 subscribers. If you are not an existing subscriber of Zee5, you can buy Zee5's premium HD or Premium 4K plan to enjoy the Gadar 2.

Here's the Zee5 plans:

Premium HD

  • Plan Cost: Rs 899/-
  • Plan Duration: 12 months
  • Premium content: Yes
  • Unlimited Downloads: Yes
  • Before TV and Live TV: Yes
  • Ad-free: Yes (except TV Shows)
  • TV, Laptop: Yes
  • No. of screens: 2
  • Max video quality: FHD (1080p)
  • Max audio quality: Dolby 5.1

Premium 4K

  • Plan Cost: Rs 1499/-
  • Plan Duration: 12 months
  • Premium content: Yes
  • Unlimited Downloads: Yes
  • Before TV and Live TV: Yes
  • Ad-free: Yes (except TV Shows)
  • TV, Laptop: Yes
  • No. of screens: 4
  • Max video quality: UHD (2160p)
  • Max audio quality: Dolby Atmos

Gadar 2 Collection at Box Office

Sunny Deol's movie did a whopping collection at the box office and earned Rs 524 crore after 55 days. The movie has collected Rs 690 crore across the world.

Also Read

Gadar 2 box office collection day 13; expert says movie will earn 500 crore

Gadar 2: Release date, advance booking, showtimes and ticket price

Ahead of Gadar 2 release, Sunny Deol sparks anger with India-Pak comment

Why did the Bank of Baroda want to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow?

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Deol's movie enters its second weekend

Vijay's Leo trailer is set to release today, check when and where to watch

Tiger 3 Trailer release date out, check when you can watch the trailer

Mission Raniganj: Release Date, Advance Booking, Ticket Price, Show Time

Upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in October 2023, all details inside

Thalaivar 170 movie cast revealed; Rajinikanth, Bachchan are part of it

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is a sequel to the Gadar movie which was released in 2001. Just like in the first part, Sunny Deol crosses the border and visits Pakistan in Gadar 2 as well, to protect his son, who was captured by the Pakistan army.

Along with Sunny Deol, the movie also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Aarya Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Luv Sinha. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 60 crore.

Topics : Sunny Deol Hindi movies OTT users

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon