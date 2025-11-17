Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akon's Bengaluru concert faces backlash after fans pull his pants off stage

Akon's Bengaluru concert faces backlash after fans pull his pants off stage

Akon's India Tour performance in Bengaluru on Nov 14 was meant to be a nostalgic evening of chart-topping songs, but a viral video from the performance has now stirred up controversy

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

After a concert video went viral, Akon's India Tour stop in Bengaluru, which was supposed to be a wild celebration of his greatest hits, became the focal point of an internet dispute.
 
A video from the 14 November show captures front-row fans tugging at the singer’s trousers mid-song, leaving him repeatedly adjusting them while still powering through the performance. 
 
When the incident happened, Akon was mingling with the audience while performing his hit song 'Sexy Bitch'. He had previously performed in Delhi on November 9 and will conclude his India Tour in Mumbai on November 16. 
 
 
For years, Akon has had a huge Indian fan base, thanks to his worldwide success with hits like Right Now, I Want to Love You, Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, Do Not Matter, and the Bollywood blockbuster Chammak Challo. However, later the show has demoralised many 'behaved' fans. 

What happened at Akon’s Bengaluru concert?

Several people at a concert on November 14, 2025, started tugging at Akon's pants rather than shaking hands as he approached the barricaded VIP area to interact with fans. The musician is seen in the video adjusting his attire multiple times while performing, clearly uncomfortable.
 
Many fans praised Akon's decision to continue singing without pausing the performance in spite of the disturbance, even as they condemned the actions of the fans involved. 
 
Online, the episode has caused a great deal of criticism, with many people referring to the behaviour as "harassment" and a disgrace to the city. 

Fans express disappointment with Akon's concert in Bangalore 

Some highlighted how this 'shameful' incident overshadowed the show itself. A viral post says, “70% of the Akon concert in Bangalore was him screaming ‘yeah’ and ‘hell yeah’ and his pants getting pulled by the crowd.” 
 
The clip quickly spread all over the social platforms and triggered a wave of criticism. People on social media disapproved of the behaviour, calling it impolite and inappropriate.  
 
One user wrote, "This is sad. They were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them, and they are just harassing him." 
 
Another commented, “Fans yanked his pants mid-performance, leaving him visibly uncomfortable. Basic public decorum clearly took the day off. Gen Z or not, this was embarrassing.”
 
Another wrote, "What is this, bro? This is highly unacceptable." Others expressed frustration over people excusing the misconduct. 
 
"Normalising harassing people and then claiming they are overhated online", another user commented, while another stated, "Akon be like: kaha in darindo ke beech me aa gya mein."
   

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

