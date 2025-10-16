Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New brain study reveals why music makes us move, feel, and connect

New brain study reveals why music makes us move, feel, and connect

A new study reveals that our brains sync effortlessly with sound rhythms, showing why music moves us more deeply than any other sensation

woman listening to music

Neuroscientists found our brains naturally “dance” to sound, not just hear it. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

We often find ourselves tapping our foot or nodding our head to a catchy tune without even realising it. That is our brain literally moving in sync with the music.
 
According to a new study titled Behavior-relevant periodized neural representation of acoustic but not tactile rhythm in humans published in The Journal of Neuroscience (JNeurosci), sound has a unique way of engaging our brain’s internal beat machine — something touch just can’t match.
 
Researchers from Université catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain) discovered that when people hear rhythm through sound, their brains produce slow, steady waves that align with the musical beat. But when the same rhythm is delivered through touch, like gentle vibrations, those beat-like brain waves don’t form.
 
 
In other words, your brain feels the beat when you hear it, but not when you just feel it. 

What the researchers find 

The scientists recruited 45 healthy adults and played them rhythmic patterns, sometimes through sound, sometimes through vibrations on their fingertips. While participants tapped along, the researchers monitored their brain activity using electroencephalography (EEG), a method that records brain waves in real time.

When exposed to sound, participants’ brains showed slow, low-frequency waves that mirrored the rhythm of the beat, and their tapping was more precise. But during tactile stimulation, brain activity responded to each vibration individually instead of grouping them into a rhythmic pattern. The result was less stable tapping and no internal beat representation. 

The study highlights the brain’s special bond with rhythm and sound 

It confirms that hearing has a privileged link with rhythm perception. The auditory system does not just detect sound, it organises rapid sensory events into slower, meaningful pulses, what we recognise as the beat of a song. This ability, known as multiscale temporal integration, helps us dance, sing, or clap in sync with others.
 
In contrast, touch, even though it shares some physical properties with sound, lacks the same temporal scaffolding. It processes vibrations as separate sensations rather than mapping them into a steady pulse.
 
The study suggests that low-frequency brain activity (below 15 Hz) is crucial for perceiving beats, and the auditory system is particularly good at generating these slow oscillations.
 
Touch, however, produces faster brain responses, up to 25 Hz, which are better suited for detecting rapid events, not for forming the broader rhythm structure that music requires.
 
In simpler terms, the ear-brain partnership evolved to translate chaos into rhythm, while touch remained tuned for immediate feedback, like sensing texture or vibration, not groove. 

New possibilities in brain health, music therapy and learning 

According to the study, knowing that auditory rhythm uniquely engages our motor systems could improve therapies for neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease or stroke, where rhythm-based cues are already used to retrain movement.
 
It also sheds light on why rhythm training benefits language learning and attention in children, both of which rely on timing and coordination between brain and body.
 
As study authors put it, the auditory system’s low-frequency oscillations “go beyond mere tracking of sounds to support higher-level internal representation and motor entrainment to rhythm.”
 
In essence, the study highlights that music does not just move us, it moves through us, syncing mind and body in ways no other sense can. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

