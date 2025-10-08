Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35 after 11-day battle for life

After suffering for 11 days in the hospital, Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away at 35. He suffered severe injuries in a bike accident at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has passed away at the age of 35 after battling for his life on a ventilator for 11 days. The singer sustained critical head injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, when he reportedly lost control of his bike and crashed.
 
Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, lamented Rajvir Jawanda's passing on his X handle. He wrote, "Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda.  After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir."
 

About the Rajvir Jawanda road accident

Rajvir Jawanda, an actor and singer from Punjab, passed away on October 8, 2025, 11 days after suffering serious injuries in a bike accident. He was travelling to Shimla on September 27, 2025, when the accident happened. After swerving to escape stray cattle that had emerged on the road or colliding with them, Jawanda reportedly lost control of his motorbike. 
 
The collision caused serious injuries to his head and spine. After being brought to a nearby hospital in Solan, Jawanda experienced a heart attack. For further treatment, he was then moved to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was put on life support and a ventilator at Fortis, but his neurological status did not improve much, and he remained critical. Jawanda fought for his life for 11 days before he passed away from his wounds at the age of 35. 

Fans react to Rajvir Jawanda's death

Despite receiving intense medical care, Jawanda's neurological state remained serious, with little brain activity and no significant improvement, according to experts. Soon after the accident, his health was deemed "extremely critical", and he has been kept on life support ever since.

Fans and the Punjabi entertainment world are in deep sorrow and mourning on the news of his premature death. Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, had come to the hospital on Sunday to ask about Jawanda's condition.

Who was Rajvir Jawanda?

Jawanda lived in Sector 71, Mohali, and was well-known for his popular songs, including Sardari, Kamla, Mera Dil, and Surname. His roles in Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji further cemented his reputation in Punjabi cinema. Rajvir Jawanda had two kids and was married. However, the public is unaware of the wife's and the kids' names.
 
Jawanda started his musical career in 2014 with the tune Munda Like Me. His soulful voice and lyrics that celebrated Punjabi culture and pride helped him gain rapid fame. He had initially wanted to be a police officer but decided to pursue his actual passion, music, according to his official Apple Music biography.

Rajvir Jawanda's famous songs

In case you were unaware, Rajvir Jawanda has a sizable fan base on social media, with 931K subscribers to his YouTube channel and 2.4 million Instagram followers. 
 
He used to provide his admirers and followers with frequent updates about his career. "Zor," "Sohni," "Rabb Karke," "Tu Disda Painda," "Morni," "Dheeyan," "Khush Reha Kar," "Jogiya," and other songs are among his well-known compositions.
 

 

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

