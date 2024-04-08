Akshay Kumar to debut in Telugu film with Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is now set to make his debut entry in the Telugu entertainment world. After promoting his highly-anticipated action thriller, Akshay is prepared to capture the Telugu movie market with his appearance in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.

Subsequent to roping in Mohanlal, Prabhas, Prahu Deva, and Sarath Kumar, Akshay is the latest edition to be added to the mythology-based movie. Akshay Kumar is at present preparing for the arrival of his next film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff.

Akshay Kumar to debut in Telugu film Industry

Ramesh Bala recently took to X/Twitter to make the amazing declaration of roping in Akshay Kumar in the mythological-based movie.

He wrote, “Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie – Actor @iVishnuManchu’s Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing, and @realsarathkumar – @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie’s cast..Stay tuned for more exciting updates..(sic).”

Akshay Kumar in South film industry

Akshay has had a dynamic career in Bollywood, and has earlier tried films down south which failed to captivate the audience. But, Akshay initially featured in a Kannada bi-lingual movie released in 1993, named, Ashaant, and in 2018, the actor returned to the south film world when he played the role of an antagonist in Shankar’s Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. Kannappa will be his third project in the South film industry.

Kannapaa: About the film

Kannappa is Vishnu's favourite project, produced by Mohan under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Mohan likewise wrote the screenplay for the film, which depends on a story created by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eshwar Reddy, G Nageswara Reddy, and Thota Prasad. The film was shot in Telugu and will be dubbed into other South Indian languages and Hindi.

Kannapaa’s Star Cast

The mythological-based film has a variety of star cast. The cast incorporates actors from Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu industry too. The casting incorporates large names like dancing legend Prabhu Deva, veteran actor Sarath Kumar, Prabhas, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda and other excellent actors. Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma will be having the music of the mythological thriller, and Anthony will deal with the editing part of the film.