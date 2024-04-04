Sensex (    %)
                             
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana shoot video from set goes viral, watch here

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana's first-day images and videos went viral on social media. Ranbir to portray the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita

Ranbir Kapoor

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ranbir  Kapoor is preparing hard to play the most difficult role in his career, where he will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's epic-drama Ramayana. Recently, videos and pictures, claimed to be from the sets of Ramayana, have gone viral. The viral footage shows architecture being constructed to show the ancient time period. 

Ramayana first day shoot video leaked

A video went viral on social media which is claimed to be from the Ramayana movie sets. The viral 12-second video shows some under-construction images featuring numerous pillars and wooden walls. Some dome structures can also be seen which are quite similar to a temple.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Watch the viral video here



Ranbir to play Lord Ram

Some reports claimed that actor Ranbir Kapoor underwent voice and diction training for the Ramayana movie in February 2024. India Today reported that the Dangal director is leaving no stone unturned and ensuring to do ample homework before starting the shooting.

The report further states that Tiwari has created a separate team for the dialogue and diction. Apart from diction, the maker is also putting special emphasis on the costume to ensure how the main character will look. The India Today also reported that Tiwari put Ranbir Kapoor on to a diction expert to align the dialogue delivery with his vision for the movie. 

According to India Today, Ranbir is all set to play the role of a lifetime spending hours reading dialogues and sending videos to Tiwari. It also states that the director is working hard on the movie and will make sure that the VFX and special effects will be on an international level. 

As per reports, the Dangal director wants Ranbir's voice different from the roles he played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Rabir is enjoying the transformation process. 

Topics : Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood Hindi movies Entertainment

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

