OTT, theatre releases this week: Top 5 movies and series you can't miss

Access to entertainment has become quite easier nowadays due to OTT. However, the craze to watch movies in theatres is still intact. Here are the top 5 movies/series to watch in theatres or OTT

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Several movies and series are going to be released in theatres or OTT platforms for the sake of your entertainment. Some of the most anticipated movies such as Article 370 to MEA CUPLA on different platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and JioCinema will be released this week.

OTT, theatres release this week

Check the top five movies/series releasing on OTT or in theatres this week
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Article 370

Article 370 is a political drama movie that has been released in theatres today, February 23, 2024. The movie revolves around a young field agent that embarks on a mission to combat terrorism and corruption in the Kashmir valley. The movie stars Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Skand Thakur and Priya Mani among others.

Where to watch: Theatres
Release Date: February 23, 2024

Crakk
This is another reaction thriller movie released in theatres on February 23, 2024. The movie is directed by Aditya Datt and it revolves around a man who belongs to the slums of Mumbai embarking on the world of extreme underground sports. The movie features Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson, Nora Fatehi and many others. 

Release Date: February 23, 2024
Where to watch: Theatres

Mea Culpa

Mea Culpa is an action thriller movie which is written and directed by Tyler Perry. In this movie, it is a thriller criminal defence attorney who accepts the case of an artist, accused of murdering his girlfriend. The movie stars several actors like Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Nick Sagar and many others in key roles. The movie is to be released on Netflix on February 23, 2024.

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 23, 2024

Summer House Season 8

Another season of Summer House is here now. The series revolves around a group of friends who take some time off from their high-paying jobs during the week and explore some East Coast beach areas. The movie features Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, and Paige DeSorbo in key roles.

Where to watch: Bravo and Peacock 
Release Date: February 22, 2024

Poacher

Poacher is a gripping story that revolves around the harrowing world of illegal ivory poaching in India. The movie revolves around the crucial poaching cases across Kerala's dense forests. The movie features Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Ranjitha Menon and many others in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: February 23, 2024
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

