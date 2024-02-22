Avatar: The Last Airbender; Here's how Twitter reacted to Netflix's latest

Netflix's recently released series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, where a 12-year-old emerges as a hero, who calls for guidance from the spirits of his predecessors. This is a masterpiece of imagination traversing fantasy and action with boundless creativity. Crafted by the visionary minds of Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Koietzko.

The webseries was released on Netflix on February 22 and so far it garnered positive reviews from viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several people shared their views on Twitter. Many people liked the series and referred it to other Twitter users.

One of the users wrote, "Episode 1 of #AvatarTheLastAirbender dares to be different but it still maintains its authenticity. Yeah there are changes, but they don’t sacrifice anything from the charm of the original story. Each character is also SO in tune with their animated counterpart. Perfect casting!"

Another user wrote,"Looks like they changed the Avatar Roku Shrine scene with an Avatar Kyoshi scene, but wow, it was incredible #AvatarTheLastAirbender."

Another user while praising the series wrote, "Yall better make this series blow up! I wanna see live action Toph Beifong."

One user mentioned that the second episode is better than the first episode, "E2 of #AvatarTheLastAirbender is immensely better than the first. Suki is perfect and the live action already build her romance with Sokka better than the OG. Everything had time to breathe and Kyoshi was fucking awesome. Loving the show so far."

"I definitely overreacted reading those articles lol this show is fire! I guess this is why we should watch things before me freak out," one of the user tweet.

“So glad to say I was wrong. I'm loving this show so far!,” another user wrote.

About Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender, which is popularly known as Avatar: The Legend of Aang, is an American adventure fantasy television series. This is a live-action adaptation of the animated series that was released in (2005-08). This is the first series announced in September 2018, Albert Kim is the showrunner and its cast includes Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu and Daniel Dae Kim.