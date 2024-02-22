Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Avatar: The Last Airbender; Here's how Twitter reacted to Netflix's latest

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action adaptation of an animated series that was recently released on Netflix. Here's what the Twitter users' reviews say about the series

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Netflix's recently released series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, where a 12-year-old emerges as a hero, who calls for guidance from the spirits of his predecessors. This is a masterpiece of imagination traversing fantasy and action with boundless creativity. Crafted by the visionary minds of Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Koietzko.

The webseries was released on Netflix on February 22 and so far it garnered positive reviews from viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Several people shared their views on Twitter. Many people liked the series and referred it to other Twitter users. 

Twitter users review

One of the users wrote, "Episode 1 of #AvatarTheLastAirbender dares to be different but it still maintains its authenticity. Yeah there are changes, but they don’t sacrifice anything from the charm of the original story. Each character is also SO in tune with their animated counterpart. Perfect casting!"

Another user wrote,"Looks like they changed the Avatar Roku Shrine scene with an Avatar Kyoshi scene, but wow, it was incredible #AvatarTheLastAirbender."

Another user while praising the series wrote, "Yall better make this series blow up! I wanna see live action Toph Beifong."

One user mentioned that the second episode is better than the first episode, "E2 of #AvatarTheLastAirbender is immensely better than the first. Suki is perfect and the live action already build her romance with Sokka better than the OG. Everything had time to breathe and Kyoshi was fucking awesome. Loving the show so far."

"I definitely overreacted reading those articles lol this show is fire! I guess this is why we should watch things before me freak out," one of the user tweet.

“So glad to say I was wrong. I'm loving this show so far!,” another user wrote.

About Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender, which is popularly known as Avatar: The Legend of Aang, is an American adventure fantasy television series. This is a live-action adaptation of the animated series that was released in (2005-08). This is the first series announced in September 2018, Albert Kim is the showrunner and its cast includes Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu and Daniel Dae Kim.

Also Read

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Mahesh Babu's movie to release on Netflix

9 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Latest OTT releases this week: Here are the top 5 movies to watch

The Kerala Story OTT release date confirmed, check when and where to watch

Latest OTT releases this week: Here are 5 movies, series to watch this week

Article 370 Movie: PM Modi praises the movie, here's all you should know

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: All about the newly-wed couple

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: HC quashes LOCs issued against Rhea

Triptii Dimri replaces Kiara Advani in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Check the complete winners' list here


Topics : Hollywood india Hollywood movies web series animation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon