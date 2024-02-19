77th BAFTA Film Awards: Oppenheimer bags 7 awards, Deepika stuns in Saree

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

BAFTA Film Awards 2024: The 77th BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18, 2024 (February 19 at 12:30 am IST).

Oppenheimer and Poor Things emerged as the major winners at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2024, which David Tennant hosts. Oppenheimer clinched seven awards, while Poor Things won five. However, the Barbie movie, which competed with Oppenheimer on many award nights, failed to collect a single award at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

Oppenheimer had a total of 13 nominations in the BAFTA race and won seven in different categories, including cinematography and editing.





Also Read: BAFTA 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins seven prizes, including Best Picture, actor Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan won the Best Director Award, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor, and Robert Downey Jr received the Best Supporting Actor Award.

The other top winner, Poor Things actress Emma Stone, bagged the Best Actress Award for her spectacular performance.

Deepika Padukone presents BAFTA

Indian actress Deepika Padukone was also present at the award night hosted at London's Royal Festival Hall, and she attracted Indian viewers' attention when she appeared to present an award. Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a Sabyasachi saree on the BAFTA Awards night.

Deepika presented the award for Film Not in the English Language category won by The Zone of Interest, a Polish historical drama by Jonathan Glazer.

BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Winners List

Here’s the BAFTA winners full list:

Best film

Winner: Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Leading actress

Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Leading actor

Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Supporting actress

Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Supporting actor

Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Director

Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Mia McKenna-Bruce

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Sophie Wilde

Outstanding British film

Winner: The Zone of Interest

All of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

Film not in the English language

Winner: The Zone of Interest

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

Animated film

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary

Winner: 20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Original screenplay

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted screenplay

Winner: American Fiction

All of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: Earth Mama

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Original score

Winner: Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Make-up and hair

Winner: Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Costume design

Winner: Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Production design

Winner: Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Sound

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Cinematography

Winner: Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Editing

Winner: Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Casting

Winner: The Holdovers

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Special visual effects

Winner: Poor Things

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

British short animation

Winner: Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British short film

Winner: Jellyfish and Lobster

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Bafta Fellowship

Winner: Samantha Morton

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Winner: June Givanni