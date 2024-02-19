77th BAFTA Film Awards: Oppenheimer bags 7 awards, Deepika stuns in Saree

BAFTA Film Awards 2024: The 77th BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18, 2024 (February 19 at 12:30 am IST).
Oppenheimer and Poor Things emerged as the major winners at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2024, which David Tennant hosts. Oppenheimer clinched seven awards, while Poor Things won five. However, the Barbie movie, which competed with Oppenheimer on many award nights, failed to collect a single award at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.
Oppenheimer had a total of 13 nominations in the BAFTA race and won seven in different categories, including cinematography and editing.
Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan won the Best Director Award, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor, and Robert Downey Jr received the Best Supporting Actor Award.
The other top winner, Poor Things actress Emma Stone, bagged the Best Actress Award for her spectacular performance.
Deepika Padukone presents BAFTA
Indian actress Deepika Padukone was also present at the award night hosted at London's Royal Festival Hall, and she attracted Indian viewers' attention when she appeared to present an award. Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a Sabyasachi saree on the BAFTA Awards night.
Deepika presented the award for Film Not in the English Language category won by The Zone of Interest, a Polish historical drama by Jonathan Glazer.
BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Winners List
Here’s the BAFTA winners full list:
Best film
Winner: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Leading actress
Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Leading actor
Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Supporting actress
Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Supporting actor
Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Director
Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
Winner: Mia McKenna-Bruce
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Sophie Wilde
Outstanding British film
Winner: The Zone of Interest
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
Film not in the English language
Winner: The Zone of Interest
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
Animated film
Winner: The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary
Winner: 20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Original screenplay
Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Adapted screenplay
Winner: American Fiction
All of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Winner: Earth Mama
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Original score
Winner: Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Make-up and hair
Winner: Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Costume design
Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Production design
Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Sound
Winner: The Zone of Interest
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Cinematography
Winner: Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Editing
Winner: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Casting
Winner: The Holdovers
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Special visual effects
Winner: Poor Things
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
British short animation
Winner: Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
British short film
Winner: Jellyfish and Lobster
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Bafta Fellowship
Winner: Samantha Morton
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Winner: June Givanni