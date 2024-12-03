Business Standard
Bigg Boss 18 nomination: Eisha ditches Shilpa, favours Vivian, Avinash

Shilpa previously appointed Eisha as the Time God of the house and surprisingly, Eisha didn't save Shilpa Shirodkar. Check the Bigg Boss nomination list for week 9

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

In the recent Bigg Boss 18 episode, viewers were surprised when Eisha Sharma decided not to save Shilpa Shirodkar who will face elimination. This was a huge surprise as Shilpa had previously appointed Eisha as the Time God of the house. 
 
Colors shared a promo on Instagram where upcoming contestants will nominate each other for eviction. Eisha, the Time God, has the power to save one housemate from being nominated. Bigg Boss asked Shilpa if she wished to save Shilpa from nomination, but she refused.
 
Shilpa was surprised by Eisha's decision. After this, Karan could be seen making Shilpa understand that Eisha is not on her side and she could learn to support friends in every situation.
 
 
Karan asked Shilpa to learn from her previous actions and said, “Aap beti beti bolke sir khayegay ho… tumhe kya lag raha hai yahan gadhe aaye huye hain sab? Jaago! Kab jaago ke bhai? Woh log kisi bhi hadh tak jaane ke liye taiyaar hai apne dost ko bachaane ke liye. Tumhe fair hona hai ek second liye.”

Eisha saves her groupmates

After surprisingly not saving Shilpa, Eisha favours groupmates, Vivian and Avinash along with wild card entrant Yamini Malhotra. 
 
Four housemates, Karan, Chum, Chahat and Digvijay, nominated Avinash, while Karan, Chum, Chahat and Digvijay nominated Vivian.

According to Bigg Boss Tak, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar are on the nomination list.

Bigg Boss 18: Fans disappointed with Salman

According to reports, the biggest shocker was when Vivian nominated Karan again. Fans and netizens were not happy with Salman who did not slam Vivian for any of his acts but targeted Karan for his minor details.
 
One of the fans surprisingly asked on X, “I don’t understand why Karan didn’t go for Vivian when Vivian is always nominating him.” While another wrote, “Karan never nominated Vivian… It’s always the other way around… Who’s insecure of whom????”
 
Some viewers slammed Eisha for choosing Yamini over Shilpa.

Topics : Weekend Bigg Boss Salman Khan Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

