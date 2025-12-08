Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Global box-office 2025: List of top 10 biggest worldwide grossers this year

Global box-office 2025: List of top 10 biggest worldwide grossers this year

From Chinese animation to video-game adaptations and franchise revivals, 2025 delivered diverse global hits. Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide this year

Top grossers

With animation triumphing, gaming adaptations booming and non-Hollywood cinema hitting historic highs, 2025 demonstrated that audiences reward originality and variety too | Image: IMDb

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The world of cinema in 2025 witnessed a remarkable mix of animation, nostalgia, blockbuster spectacle and family-friendly entertainment, with audiences worldwide returning to theatres in large numbers. According to revenue data verified by leading box-office tracking platforms, films released this year drew millions back to cinemas with a blend of familiar worlds, visual scale and fan-driven excitement.
 
With multiple entries crossing the billion-dollar mark, and international productions competing strongly with Hollywood releases, the year reaffirmed that blockbuster success is no longer limited by language or geography. Here is the definitive list of the ten highest-grossing films of 2025, highlighting their earnings and what helped each title stand out.
 

1. Ne Zha 2

Collection: Approx $2.00–2.2 billion 
A spectacular box-office phenomenon, this Chinese animated epic expanded the beloved mythological universe introduced in the first film. Its breathtaking visuals, emotionally rich storyline and overwhelming domestic turnout helped it surpass expectations.

2. Lilo & Stitch

Collection: Approx $1.04 billion 

Also Read

Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha

At 3, Indian prodigy Sarwagya becomes youngest ever with a FIDE rating

winter immunity boost

Winter-proof your immunity: Simple ways to stay strong and healthy

Goa fire, Goa night club fire

Goa nightclub fire: Govt widens crackdown, confirms identity of victims

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo gets 24 hrs for DGCA reply as refunds hit ₹610 cr: Top updates

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor'; CM criticises anti-pollution protests

Disney’s live-action reimagining of the 2002 favourite resonated with families across continents. Blending familiar warmth with modern visual effects, the film drew strong repeat viewership and became one of the year’s rare billion-dollar earners.

3. A Minecraft Movie

Collection: Approx $958 million 
Adapting one of the most-played video games in history, this adventure-comedy brought the pixel universe to life with humour and creative world-building. Its enormous gaming fanbase drove a commanding global turnout.

4. Jurassic World: Rebirth

Collection: Approx $869 million 
Reviving a franchise synonymous with cinematic spectacle, the latest chapter delivered fresh dinosaur chaos alongside characters old and new. Its international appeal kept the Jurassic brand roaring.

5. How to Train Your Dragon

Collection: Approx $633 million 
Dragons once again soared on the big screen as this visually striking animated fantasy drew loyal fans and newcomers alike. Its themes of courage and friendship ensured strong family attendance.

6. F1: The Movie

Collection: Approx $621 million 
Fuelled by the rising global popularity of Formula One, this racing drama blended high-octane action with behind-the-pit storytelling. Its appeal spanned major markets in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

7. Superman

Collection: Approx $615 million 
A refreshed take on the iconic DC hero delivered nostalgia re-anchored for a new generation. Global recognition of the character, combined with renewed creative energy, powered its solid run.

8. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Collection: Approx $598 million 
The long-running spy-action franchise continued to draw audiences with its signature stunt-driven thrills and globe-spanning adventure. Despite stiff competition, it secured a strong international total.

9. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Collection: Approx $519 million 
Marvel’s first family returned in a rejuvenated form, introducing younger interpretations of the characters. While not among the year’s top earners, it successfully reignited interest in a franchise once written off.

10. Captain America: Brave New World

Collection: Approx $415 million 
Rounding out the list, this superhero entry benefitted from franchise loyalty and solid overseas turnout. Its performance underscores that the Marvel brand continues to command sizeable global support.

Change in the blockbuster rulebook

With animation triumphing, gaming adaptations booming and non-Hollywood cinema hitting historic highs, 2025 demonstrated that audiences reward originality and cultural variety as much as established brands.

More From This Section

Bigg Boss winner's list

Bigg Boss Season 19: From Rahul Roy to Gaurav Khanna, Full of List Winners

Bigg boss 19 trophy

Bigg Boss 19 Finale voting results: Who will get highest votes & win BB19?

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Where to watch Salman Khan unveil the winner tonight

Trikal movie 1985

Frames per second: Trikal - When remembering becomes an act of resistance

Bigg boss 19 trophy

Who is winning Bigg Boss 19? Voting war intensifies as finale approaches

Topics : Box office movies Cinema Hollywood BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon