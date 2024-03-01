The festival brings forth partnerships with global studios and production giants.

Ticket booking platform BookMyShow has announced its latest venture, the Red Lorry Film Festival, which will be a three-day cinematic event scheduled from April 5th to 7th, 2024. Nearly 75 films from around the globe shall be showcased at Maison INOX and Maison PVR in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The festival shall feature films in diverse languages, including Scandinavian (Danish, Norwegian, Swedish), French, Spanish, German, Turkish, and Russian. The festival's curated content slate includes Premieres, Hollywood Blockbusters, ??World Cinema, After Dark, ????Columbia 100, TV Series, Scandinavian Noir, Hola Spain, Documentaries, ????Retrospectives and Tributes.

Speaking on the launch of Red Lorry Film Festival, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow said, "Cinema has been deeply engraved in the DNA of Indians, serving as a celebration of culture, rich diversity and community spirit. Reflecting on the past quarter-century this artistic medium has experienced significant growth, evolution and pioneering achievements, catalysing a revolution in entertainment."

Speaking about the grandeur of the festival, he added, "After entertaining millions of Indian cine-goers as their de-facto platform of choice for all things movies, BookMyShow is all set to usher in Red Lorry Film Festival, a celebration of cinematic excellence and storytelling diversity. The festival marks a momentous prelude to the celebration of our 25-year journey of elevating consumer experiences and underscores our commitment to fostering the growth of the entertainment industry in India."

The festival brings forth partnerships with global studios and production giants, including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros., and Disney, Lionsgate, Blue Finch Films, Latido Films, SND Group M6, Vision Distribution, Global Screen, REinvent Studios, Charades, TrustNordisk, Autlook Filmsales, LevelK, Indie Sales, amongst others.

With genres ranging from action thrillers, psychological thrillers, horror, crime mystery, courtroom drama, war tragedy, comedy, romance and more, the festival will also introduce avant-garde experimental pieces on the big screen.

BookMyShow's Red Lorry Film Festival will feature French courtroom drama 'The Goldman's Case', Danish TV series special 'Oxen', Norwegian after- dark psychological thriller 'Good Boy', Swedish coming-of-age teen drama 'Evil', Spanish thriller 'The Beasts', Italian thriller 'The Last Night of Amore', Italian tragic romance film, 'Shoshana', Turkish legal drama 'Hesitation Wound', German war tragedy 'Stella. A Life.', a Russian horror-thriller 'Blue Whale'.