Deepika, Ranveer confirm pregnancy, baby to arrive in September this year

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced that they are expecting their first child this year. The couple shared the news on their official Instagram through a heartfelt post and mentioned that their baby is due in September 2024.

The couple shared a post on Instagram with bibs and shoes and hence the couple looks excited to unbox the new journey of life.

The couple tied the knot six years back in an intimate wedding at Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018.

Watch the Instagram post here:

Deepika at BAFTA

Recently, Deepika appeared at the BAFTA as a presenter in the awards show, and many fans guessed about Deepika's pregnancy. Deepika was present at the award show donning a saree and appeared to be trying to hide her midriff.

She earlier mentioned in an interview that she loves children and is looking forward to the day when they start a family. The actress mentioned that no one treats her like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. Deepika further said, "My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

Deepika Ranveer’s last movie

Deepika and Ranveer worked together in several movies such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmavata, Bajirao Mastani, and 83. The couple will be seen together in Rohit's movie Singham Again which is slated to release later this year.

Deepika also featured in the recently released Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She is also expected to be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, touted to be the most expensive movie in Indian cinema. This movie features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan.

Ranveer last featured in Karan Johar's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shaban Azmi among others.