Anil Sharma feels Dharmendra should have got Padma Vibhushan earlier

The Padma Awards list for 2026, announced on the eve of Republic Day, brought a moment of pride for Indian cinema as late veteran actor Dharmendra was named a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan. Reacting to the honour, filmmaker Anil Sharma said the recognition, though well deserved, should have come much earlier in the actor’s life and career.

Sharma has worked with the family on a number of successful films. He directed Dharmendra in the popular films Tahalka and Hukumat. Anil has made history alongside Sunny Deol with Gadar-Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2. The father-son trio (Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol) was initially brought together in the film 'Apne' by Anil.

Anil on Dharmendra receiving the 2026 Padma Awards

Taking to his X account, Anil shared a picture of Dharmendra and stated, “Heartfelt congratulations to every admirer of @aapkadharam ji on his #PadmaVibhushan. One only wishes this honour had come earlier, when he could have accepted it himself… the joy would have been immeasurable.”

He added, "Yet the truth remains… some legacies rise above awards. The love, respect, and admiration Dharam ji received from generations is far greater than any title, medal or any award."

About Padma awardees 2026

The late superstar Dharmendra, who died last year, will receive the prestigious Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Meanwhile, Padma Bhushan has been awarded to Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Padma Bhushan will also be given to renowned playback vocalist Alka Yagnik, who has recorded more than 22,000 songs in more than 25 languages.

Another notable awardee from the industry, honoured with the Padma Shri, is R Madhavan, who is well-known for RHTDM, Anbe Sivam, Kannathil Muthamittal, 3 Idiots, Vikram Vedha, and Dhurandhar. The late actor Satish Shah, best known for Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, will get the Padma Shri posthumously.

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra started his film career with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 at the age of 24. But it was the 1965 war film Haqeeqat that turned him into a box office sensation. He went further as a leading star with films like Anupama, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Loafer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer.

On November 24 of last year, Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai home at the age of 89. The actor was recovering at home after being released from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a month prior following health issues. On November 25, he was cremated in Mumbai. A number of Bollywood celebrities expressed their sympathies and recalled his legendary role in Indian cinema. Ikkis, which debuted in theatres on January 1, was his last on-screen role.