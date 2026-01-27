Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Anil Sharma feels Dharmendra should have got Padma Vibhushan earlier

Anil Sharma feels Dharmendra should have got Padma Vibhushan earlier

Filmmaker Anil Sharma says veteran actor Dharmendra should have been given the Padma Vibhushan award before he died on Nov 24, 2025. The list of Padma awardees was released on the Republic Day eve

Filmmaker Anil Sharma on Dharmendra's Padma awards 2026

Apne director, Anil Sharma on Dharmendra's Padma awards 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Padma Awards list for 2026, announced on the eve of Republic Day, brought a moment of pride for Indian cinema as late veteran actor Dharmendra was named a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan. Reacting to the honour, filmmaker Anil Sharma said the recognition, though well deserved, should have come much earlier in the actor’s life and career.
 
Sharma has worked with the family on a number of successful films. He directed Dharmendra in the popular films Tahalka and Hukumat. Anil has made history alongside Sunny Deol with Gadar-Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2. The father-son trio (Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol) was initially brought together in the film 'Apne' by Anil.
 
 

Anil on Dharmendra receiving the 2026 Padma Awards

Taking to his X account, Anil shared a picture of Dharmendra and stated, “Heartfelt congratulations to every admirer of @aapkadharam ji on his #PadmaVibhushan. One only wishes this honour had come earlier, when he could have accepted it himself… the joy would have been immeasurable.”

Also Read

Border 2

Border 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol movie inches closer to 200 cr

padma awards

Datanomics: Art tops the charts as National Awards recognise achievementspremium

padma awards

Nation applauds Padma Awardees 2026 as leaders pour in congratulations

Padma awards

A wide Padma award canvas, from Dharmendra and Uday Kotak to Harmanpreetpremium

(L-R) Dharmendra; Uday Kotak and Rohit Sharma

Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Uday Kotak, Rohit Sharma honoured

 
He added, “Yet the truth remains… some legacies rise above awards. The love, respect, and admiration Dharam ji received from generations is far greater than any title, medal or any award.” 
 

About Padma awardees 2026

The late superstar Dharmendra, who died last year, will receive the prestigious Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Meanwhile, Padma Bhushan has been awarded to Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Padma Bhushan will also be given to renowned playback vocalist Alka Yagnik, who has recorded more than 22,000 songs in more than 25 languages.
 
Another notable awardee from the industry, honoured with the Padma Shri, is R Madhavan, who is well-known for RHTDM, Anbe Sivam, Kannathil Muthamittal, 3 Idiots, Vikram Vedha, and Dhurandhar. The late actor Satish Shah, best known for Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, will get the Padma Shri posthumously.  
 

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra started his film career with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 at the age of 24. But it was the 1965 war film Haqeeqat that turned him into a box office sensation. He went further as a leading star with films like Anupama, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Loafer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer.
 
On November 24 of last year, Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai home at the age of 89. The actor was recovering at home after being released from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a month prior following health issues. On November 25, he was cremated in Mumbai. A number of Bollywood celebrities expressed their sympathies and recalled his legendary role in Indian cinema. Ikkis, which debuted in theatres on January 1, was his last on-screen role.
 

More From This Section

Border 2

Border 2 advance bookings: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan film nears Rs 10 crore

Panchayat 5 OTT release

Panchayat Season 5 OTT release: When and where to watch popular web series?

India's Homebound in 98th Oscars nominations 2026

Oscar 2026 nominations: When and where to watch 98th award show in India?

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar 2 cast: Is Vicky Kaushal joining Ranveer Singh in the sequel?

jana nayagan

Jana Nayagan release date: Madras HC reserves verdict on CBFC appeal

Topics : Indian film industry Padma award list Padma Vibhushan Padma awards Padma Bhushan Padma Shri film industry Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance