Vijay's Jana Nayagan release on hold as Madras HC quashes earlier UA order

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed a writ appeal by the CBFC, quashing a January 9 order that had instructed the certification body to grant U/A 16+ clearance to actor Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan.

The First Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan observed that the single judge should not have issued such directions without granting the CBFC adequate opportunity to file a counter affidavit in response to the writ petition filed by KVN Productions LLP.

Latest update on the Jana Nayagan release date case

A legal tussle between the CBFC and KVN Productions has delayed the release of actor Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan. Scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 ahead of Pongal, the film is yet to receive certification, with the Madras High Court pronouncing its decision on January 27.

The court's involvement prevents the film's release timeline from proceeding as intended, putting the project back in legal limbo even if it is not officially banned and its certification has not been rejected. The upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which are anticipated in April and May of 2026, are thought to be the cause of the delay.

More about the Jana Nayagan release date case update

The Madras High Court is scheduled to hold a new hearing in the Jana Nayagan censor certificate matter. The Madras High Court had said on January 20 that it would provide a decision in the Jana Nayagan censorship dispute on January 27 (today).

After that, the producers went to the Madras High Court, which gave them an early win by ordering the Censor Board to grant the movie a UA certificate once the changes were made.

Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan's bench issued orders on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. A new directive that essentially reopened the certification procedure is the reason for the uncertainty.

About Jana Nayagan

Vijay is the lead actor in H. Vinoth's Tamil-language political action thriller Jana Nayagan, which translates to "People's Hero." It is commonly acknowledged as Vijay's last movie before he entered a full-time political career with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The movie was supposed to be released on January 9, 2026; there is presently a legal delay.