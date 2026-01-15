The Bluff trailer drops as Priyanka Chopra wows fans with fierce avatar

The Bluff trailer Out: The official trailer for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban's film, The Bluff, was released on Prime Video, and it has already made a big impression on people around the world. The grim teaser foreshadows a compelling tale motivated by retaliation, survival, and a mother's unwavering desire to keep her child safe.

Priyanka Chopra plays Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a formidable pirate queen who battles to defend her family, in the teaser. The movie takes a darker approach to pirate tales by emphasising survival, power struggles, and thrilling action.

The Bluff trailer is out

In the trailer, Priyanka's character was shown defending her daughter while a group of guys led by Karl Urban's character pursued them. Using her sword, knives, stones, and bare hands, a vicious Priyanka battles them. Dramatic scenes from the movie are also shown when the protagonists engage in violent conflict.

In a tough and passionate avatar, Priyanka assumes the persona of a former pirate whose history comes back to haunt her, making the face difficulties she thought were behind her. "Bloody Mary" is the name given to Priyanka's character in the trailer.

The Bluff cast and plot

Temuera Morrison plays a significant part in The Bluff in addition to Priyanka and Karl. The Bluff is co-written by Frank and Joe Ballarini and directed by Frank E. Flowers, with support from Amazon MGM Studios.

The Russo Brothers, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael Disco, Angela Russo Ostot, and others, are producing the movie under the AGBO Company. On February 25, The Bluff will make its Prime Video debut.

Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo play major roles in the movie, in addition to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban.

Fans reacted to the Bluff trailer

One fan said, "Finally Priyanka is getting her due in the west. Can't wait, queen. This trailer looks so promising!" Another fan wrote, "Let's just take a pause for Priyanka Chopra's wonderful action. She deserves an Oscar for the acting."

Another commented, "Everything looks stunning… but my eyes refuse to look anywhere else but you @priyankachopra. Brave. Powerful. A true warrior. An absolute alpha." Other user said, "Priyanka, you are better than Karl Urban."