The Raja Saab box office Day 3: Prabhas' film past Rs 150 cr despite drop

The Raja Saab box office Collection: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab may have stumbled after a strong opening, but the horror-comedy continues to push past key benchmarks at the box office. The film has already grossed over ₹150 crore worldwide in its debut weekend and is on track to breach the ₹200 crore mark by Sankranti.

Maruthi’s horror-comedy, despite its star power, has been weighed down by mostly negative reviews, and that sentiment is now visible in its domestic earnings. Though the film managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India over its opening weekend, the milestone is modest by Prabhas’ standards, especially for an actor known for delivering some of the country’s biggest box-office juggernauts both at home and globally.

The Raja Saab box office update

The Raja Saab made ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day, Friday, despite having the worst start of any Prabhas movie since the pandemic. But on Saturday, the movie failed abroad and had a 51% decline in India. The decline persisted on Sunday, when domestic collections fell by an additional 20%.

The Raja Saab had earned ₹109 crore net (₹130 crore gross) in India by Sunday. The film has made over $3 million in the international market thanks to a successful opening day in the US. This brings the movie's three-day worldwide gross to ₹158 crore.

The Raja Saab vs other big-budget Telugu films

The Raja Saab has already outperformed a number of recent big-budget Telugu films, despite the drops in daily profits. With its current total, it has surpassed Mirai, which made almost Rs 150 crore, and Balakrishna's Akhanda 2, which made over Rs 128 crore.

The movie has a big chance to bounce back on Wednesday, but industry insiders predict a big decline on Monday when the workweek starts. As is typical for most major motion pictures, the horror comedy will see a significant decline on Monday. However, on Wednesday, the Sankranti holiday, it may be able to rebound.

The Raja Saab cast and plot

Maruthi's Raja Saab has generated interest in the lead actor's comeback to the family entertainment category after over a decade. The protagonist of the tale is Raju, who goes into a haunted home in search of his lost grandfather. Raju must use a secret strength to face otherworldly threats after learning that his grandfather has created a trap.