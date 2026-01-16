Friday, January 16, 2026 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BTS to release 5th album Arirang as they reunite for major 2026 comeback

BTS is set to release their 5th studio album, Arirang, inspired by a treasured Korean folk song. This comeback marks their return after military service and is available in multiple formats

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

BTS Album Arirang: BTS have officially unveiled their fifth studio album, Arirang, slated for global release on 20 March 2026. The announcement marks the group’s first full-team comeback in nearly four years following the completion of their mandatory military service. The 14-track album, rooted in personal stories and renewed artistic identity, also sets the stage for a massive world tour later this year.
 
The announcement of Arirang instantly stirred excitement, nostalgia and cultural pride, especially among fans familiar with Korea’s culture. Even the album’s title carries a story of its own, symbolising a poignant return as BTS prepare for their long-awaited comeback after years away from the spotlight.
 

What's the meaning of BTS's 5th album, 'Arirang'?

It seems like BTS made a conscious and highly meaningful choice in naming their comeback album Arirang. Through traditional instruments, hanbok-inspired clothing, or lyrics based on social reflection, the group has continuously emphasised their Korean identity on the international scene. A return to those origins is indicated by the title of this album.
 
BigHit Music claims that BTS's social media accounts were used to formally announce the album. Arirang's worldwide release is set for March 20 at 1 pm KST, with pre-orders starting on January 16 at 11 am KST. This implies that the album will be released on the same day at 9:30 am IST for Indian fans.
 

More about the BTS 'Arirang'

Arirang is much more than just a title in poetry. It is thought to be around 600 years old, making it one of the most cherished and ancient folk melodies in Korea. It has developed into around 3,600 regional variations over time, all of which have a similar theme.
 
Due to the song's cultural significance, UNESCO has designated it as an Intangible Cultural Heritage twice: once by South Korea in 2012 and once by North Korea in 2014.
 
Arirang, which is frequently referred to as Korea's unofficial national anthem, symbolises the emotion of "han," a distinctively Korean sentiment that combines grief, longing, resiliency, and optimism. Sung by many generations, the song grew to represent solidarity and defiance in the face of centuries of adversity, including war, Japanese colonial control, and national division.
   

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

