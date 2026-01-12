Golden Globes 2026: The prestigious 83rd Golden Globe Awards unfolded on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, revealing this year’s winners across Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and other top categories. The night belonged largely to two frontrunners — Adolescence and One Battle After Another — which emerged as the biggest winners, securing four awards each and setting the tone for the upcoming awards season.

Comedian Nikki Glaser was hosting the 83rd Golden Globe Awards for the second consecutive time. Her comeback signifies the Golden Globes' ongoing emphasis on witty humour. The complete list of categories, confirmed winners, and information on when and where to watch the award ceremony are all provided below.

Complete list of Golden Globes Winners 2026

· Best Actor in Musical or Comedy - Seth Rogen, the Studio

· Best Actor in a Limited Series - Stephen Graham, Adolescence

· Best Actress in a Limited Series - Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

· Best Movies in Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement - Sinners

· Best Director - Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle after Another

· Best Animated Film - KPop Demon Hunters

· Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) - The Secret Agent

· Best Supporting Actress in TV Series - Erin Dorothy, Adolescence

· Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance - Ricky Gervais, Mortality

· Best Female Actor — Television — Drama - Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

· Best Television Drama Series - The Pitt

· Best Supporting Actor, TV - Owen Cooper - Adolescence

· Best Actress in TV Series (Musical or Comedy) - Jean Smart, Hacks

· Best Actor Male in TV Series - Drama category - Noah Wyle, The PITT

· Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

· Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

· Best Podcast - Good Hang with Amy Poehler (Spotify)

· Best Original Song (Motion Picture) - “Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

· Best Score Motion Picture for Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

· Best Screenplay Motion Picture - One Battle after Another

· Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) - Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

· Best Female Actor in Motion Picture (Drama) - Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

· Best Male Actor in Motion Picture (Drama) - Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

· Best Limited Series - Adolescence

· Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy - The Studio

· Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) - One Battle After

· Best Picture Drama - Hamnet

· Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) - Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2026 in India?

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards event was broadcast around 8 p.m. EST, or 6.30 a.m. IST. While red carpet coverage on E! began two hours earlier, broadcasts on CBS Television Network and the streaming service Paramount+ commenced at 8 p.m.

On Monday, January 12, at 6.30 am IST, the ceremony was streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India. Additionally, viewers could watch the red carpet footage live on Variety's YouTube page and on E! The awards ceremony will also be broadcast on JioHotstar at 6.30 am IST following the merging of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

More about the Golden Globes award 2026

Stand-up comedian and Emmy nominee Nikki Glaser, who made history last year by being the first woman to host the event alone, is back.

Audiences were charmed with her superb comic timing and clever jabs at well-known guests, including Timothee Chalamet and Ben Affleck. Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Garner are just a few of the presenters on the lineup.

One Battle after another, Sentimental Value, Sinners, The White Lotus, and Adolescence are among the top candidates in both film and television. This year marks the debut of the newly created Best Podcast category, which has nominees including Call Her Daddy, among others.